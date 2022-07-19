Update 12 ‘Falling Dark’ Is Now Live!

Hey everyone,
At last it's here. The team is excited to announce that Update 12 ‘Falling Dark’ is upon us. As we have mentioned in our developer briefings this update brings to all the ‘Low Light’/‘Night’ mood settings for some popular and new maps, Vehicle Updates, New Commander Abilities, Flare Guns and so much more.
We have all been working hard over the last few months to ensure that this update has been well worth the wait. Without further ado let's crunch the info on Update 12 via the full changelog.
Update 12 Changelog
Vehicles
Added new US “M4A3 75w” medium tank
Added Machine guns to Half-tracks (M2 Browning, MG42)
Reimplemented the German “Panther” as a heavy tank with updated Smart Materials
Updated Tiger with new camo pattern
Updated Panzer IV with new camo pattern
Updated Luchs with new camo pattern
Weapons
Added Flare Guns (LP-42, SPSh-42, AN-M8)
Loadouts
Added Flare Gun to Spotter lvl 3 “Scout” loadout
Moved Ammo Crate from Spotter lvl 3 “Scout” to Spotter lvl 1 “Standard Issue” loadout
Cosmetics
Added 2 new DLC uniforms for the Commander role
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656971/Hell_Let_Loose__Upper_Echelon/?curator_clanid=34012997
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656970/Hell_Let_Loose__Red_Marshall/?curator_clanid=34012997
Gameplay/Features
Added the following new Commander Abilities:
Precision Strike
GER: Stuka Dive Bomb
US: x2 P-47 Bombs
SOV: IL-2 Rocket Strafe
Ammo Drop
Improved animations for the strafing run Commander Ability
Added separate volume controls for Proximity, Unit and Leadership VOIP channels
Added gore models for the Soviet faction (previously used US models)
Primary Weapons are now displayed on the player’s back while not equipped
Added the ability to interrupt weapon reloads
Fortifications can now be snapped together using the default “LEFT ALT” keybinding
Adjusted MG deployment logic to prevent players from hiding their model inside objects
Updated Personal Stats screen with new stats and an organized layout
Tank crews are now notified when the gunner destroys an OP
Vehicle wrecks can now be destroyed using tank shells, AT-guns, rockets and satchels
Increased AT-Gun deploy timer from 3 to 8 seconds
Reduced AT-Gun damage from 600 to 350
Added the following new Achievements:
Not a bridge too far!
MG goes BRRRR!
You can run, but you can't hide!
I don't need no Nightvision Goggles!
Soldier of the Month
Commend and Conquer!
War Hero
Deputy of Death
Do Svidaniya!
I spy, I spy, with my little eye...
Cleanup down isle 3
Geneva Genocide!
There can only be one!
One with the shadow...
Spot On!
Medal of Honor
Iron Cross
Hero of the Soviet Union
Breaking the Geneva Convention
Its over two thousand!
Humble lifestyle
Its like fashion week!
Rock, Paper, Tank!
And so it begins...
Rain Hell
Beat the DEV (Medic)
Maps
Added new Remagen map:
Remagen Warfare
Remagen Warfare Night
Remagen Offensive GER
Remagen Offensive US
Added Night maps:
Foy Warfare Night
Purple Heart Lane Warfare Night
Hurtgen Forest Warfare Night
Kursk Warfare Warfare Night
Added additional Omaha map variants:
Omaha Warfare
Omaha Offensive GER
Reworked HQs on Kursk to provide additional cover for each faction
HUD/UI
Improved legibility of Enemy Recon Markings on the Tactical Map
Audio Effects
Shortened incoming Artillery whistle SFX
Adjusted bullet crack SFX for the MG42
Adjusted Foy map ambience
Balanced volume of grenade throw SFX
Added sound occlusion to explosion SFX
Balanced end of round music volume
Adjusted flesh impact SFX
Adjusted wood impact SFX
Adjusted smoke grenade SFX
Additional minor sound tweaks and improvements
Visual Effects
Updated TPP Blood Hit FX
Added lighting to the following in-game FX for better visuals on night maps:
Muzzle Flashes
Artillery cannons
Tank cannons
Panzerschreck/Bazooka rockets
Adjusted artillery impact and vehicle explosion FXs
Server Administration
Added ‘Aim Laser’ to indicate where a player is aiming
[Fixed] The prompt displayed when the player is banned via Votekick mentions that the ban is from the administrator
Bug Fixes
[Fixed] Unusual camera stuttering when vaulting over an object while the server/player has a high ping
[Fixed] Disconnecting and Reconnecting from VoIP while making Microphone check will cause VoIP to permanently stop working.
[Fixed] Soviet Recon Tank doesn't trigger any SFX when entering the vehicle or switching positions.
[Fixed] Panzer IV has incorrect armour collision
[Fixed] The player cannot be heard if they switch very fast between the VOIP channels
[Fixed] Players are unable to hear enemy Half-track SFX
[Fixed] M97 Trench Gun cannot penetrate any materials.
[Fixed] Outpost can be placed next to downed enemy but is instantly destroyed.
[Fixed] Bullet Crack Sound Plays when leaving Mounted Prone with PTRS-41.
[Fixed] Typing Y/N in chat will accept or deny UI requests
[Fixed] Deployable explosives can't be placed in an area around garrisons and airheads.
[Fixed] The player model can clip through certain building roofs by deploying LMG’s.
[Fixed] LMGs camera will lose its input when being deployed in another player
[Fixed] Some Personal Stats are not saved when the player exits and reenters a server
[Fixed] Offensive mode initial Deploy Timer counts down before any players have joined the server
[Fixed] VOIP may not work immediately after creating a unit for 20-30 seconds
[Fixed] Career and Role EXP may not correctly display in change role menu if gained just before a match ends.
[Fixed] Two players can trigger the bandaging animation if the bandage is used at the same time
[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from bombing run fire when in artillery reload seat
[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from strafing run fire when in artillery reload seat
[Fixed] Deploying an LMG on a wooden beam of a specific barn causes graphical issue and un-deploys the LMG.
[Fixed] Half-Track spawn icon appears when the engine is on in Locked enemy territory
[Fixed] During idle animation the left hand is misaligned and clips through the weapon while holding any Rifle or Sniper Rifle
[Fixed] The player is unable to deploy or to enter the Change Role menu in certain scenarios after they've been switched to the other team via RCon during the last 3 seconds of deployment
[Fixed] The Anti-Tank gun turret will collide with vehicles, potentially causing collision/physics issues
[Fixed] Missing glass in Opel Blitz asset
[Fixed] Eastern Wood Peewee can be heard in Hürtgen Forest Map
[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D in Infantry, Driver and Admin tabs will allow two bindings on one key.
[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D to common and relaunching the title will rebind in Infantry, Driver and Admin Tabs.
[Fixed] Garrisons and Outposts render distances vary based on map
[Fixed] Airhead is destroyed by friendly grenades
[Fixed] The Damaged Engine Fire PFX always face directly toward the player
[Fixed] When a player quickly switches between VOIP channels, the nametag of the player will not show up or will show up for a brief period of time
[Fixed] Gear change animation plays twice in Soviet vehicles
[Fixed] Occasions where nametags appeared in Streamer Mode
[Fixed] Poor network conditions will cause bolt action rifles to not fire when inputting.
[Fixed] FG42 bullets land higher than the crosshair
[Fixed] Soviet Half-Track have no SFX while being repaired at a repair station
[Fixed] The map images on the 'Maps' section of the Field Manual are low resolution
[Fixed] There is a corrupted texture in the viewports of certain tanks
[Fixed] Outside parts of the Panzer IV is present in the viewport at FoV higher than 90
[Fixed] Airheads will deploy faster than the icon indicates
[Fixed] The prompt that appears after a player is kicked appears in German
[Fixed] Steam invites will bring a player into the last server the inviter was in if they're on the Front End
Kursk
[Fixed] Increased height of certain foxholes to provide improved cover
[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Stalingrad
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Foy
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Hill 400
[Fixed] Visual issue with some riverbanks
[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Hurtgen Forest
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
SME
[Fixed] Some instances where the player could not deploy their MG on an asset
[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Purple Heart Lane
[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Omaha Beach
[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Remagen
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Carentan
[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets
[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets
Known Key Issues
Ammo Drop ability description mentions x5 rearms instead of x12
Specific assets appear to LoD aggressively on some maps (notably Omaha)
Don’t forget that if you haven’t checked out the other Hell Let Loose socials you should do so. Like our discord you will find them great places for information and community interaction.
Join the Discord here https://discord.gg/hellletloose
Our other social platforms can be found here:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HellLetLoose/
Twitter https://twitter.com/hell_let_loose
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/HellLetLoose
Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/HellLetLoose/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hellletlooseofficial/
Steam http://steamcommunity.com/groups/HellLetLoose
Well, it's time to wrap up today's update info. See you all on the frontline with Update 12!
Changed files in this update