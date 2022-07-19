Update 12 ‘Falling Dark’ Is Now Live!

Hey everyone,

At last it's here. The team is excited to announce that Update 12 ‘Falling Dark’ is upon us. As we have mentioned in our developer briefings this update brings to all the ‘Low Light’/‘Night’ mood settings for some popular and new maps, Vehicle Updates, New Commander Abilities, Flare Guns and so much more.

We have all been working hard over the last few months to ensure that this update has been well worth the wait. Without further ado let's crunch the info on Update 12 via the full changelog.

Vehicles

Added new US “M4A3 75w” medium tank

Added Machine guns to Half-tracks (M2 Browning, MG42)

Reimplemented the German “Panther” as a heavy tank with updated Smart Materials

Updated Tiger with new camo pattern

Updated Panzer IV with new camo pattern

Updated Luchs with new camo pattern

Weapons

Added Flare Guns (LP-42, SPSh-42, AN-M8)

Loadouts

Added Flare Gun to Spotter lvl 3 “Scout” loadout

Moved Ammo Crate from Spotter lvl 3 “Scout” to Spotter lvl 1 “Standard Issue” loadout

Cosmetics

Added 2 new DLC uniforms for the Commander role

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656971/Hell_Let_Loose__Upper_Echelon/?curator_clanid=34012997

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1656970/Hell_Let_Loose__Red_Marshall/?curator_clanid=34012997

Gameplay/Features

Added the following new Commander Abilities:

Precision Strike

GER: Stuka Dive Bomb

US: x2 P-47 Bombs

SOV: IL-2 Rocket Strafe

Ammo Drop

Improved animations for the strafing run Commander Ability

Added separate volume controls for Proximity, Unit and Leadership VOIP channels

Added gore models for the Soviet faction (previously used US models)

Primary Weapons are now displayed on the player’s back while not equipped

Added the ability to interrupt weapon reloads

Fortifications can now be snapped together using the default “LEFT ALT” keybinding

Adjusted MG deployment logic to prevent players from hiding their model inside objects

Updated Personal Stats screen with new stats and an organized layout

Tank crews are now notified when the gunner destroys an OP

Vehicle wrecks can now be destroyed using tank shells, AT-guns, rockets and satchels

Increased AT-Gun deploy timer from 3 to 8 seconds

Reduced AT-Gun damage from 600 to 350

Added the following new Achievements:

Not a bridge too far!

MG goes BRRRR!

You can run, but you can't hide!

I don't need no Nightvision Goggles!

Soldier of the Month

Commend and Conquer!

War Hero

Deputy of Death

Do Svidaniya!

I spy, I spy, with my little eye...

Cleanup down isle 3

Geneva Genocide!

There can only be one!

One with the shadow...

Spot On!

Medal of Honor

Iron Cross

Hero of the Soviet Union

Breaking the Geneva Convention

Its over two thousand!

Humble lifestyle

Its like fashion week!

Rock, Paper, Tank!

And so it begins...

Rain Hell

Beat the DEV (Medic)

Maps

Added new Remagen map:

Remagen Warfare

Remagen Warfare Night

Remagen Offensive GER

Remagen Offensive US

Added Night maps:

Foy Warfare Night

Purple Heart Lane Warfare Night

Hurtgen Forest Warfare Night

Kursk Warfare Warfare Night

Added additional Omaha map variants:

Omaha Warfare

Omaha Offensive GER

Reworked HQs on Kursk to provide additional cover for each faction

HUD/UI

Improved legibility of Enemy Recon Markings on the Tactical Map

Audio Effects

Shortened incoming Artillery whistle SFX

Adjusted bullet crack SFX for the MG42

Adjusted Foy map ambience

Balanced volume of grenade throw SFX

Added sound occlusion to explosion SFX

Balanced end of round music volume

Adjusted flesh impact SFX

Adjusted wood impact SFX

Adjusted smoke grenade SFX

Additional minor sound tweaks and improvements

Visual Effects

Updated TPP Blood Hit FX

Added lighting to the following in-game FX for better visuals on night maps:

Muzzle Flashes

Artillery cannons

Tank cannons

Panzerschreck/Bazooka rockets

Adjusted artillery impact and vehicle explosion FXs

Server Administration

Added ‘Aim Laser’ to indicate where a player is aiming

[Fixed] The prompt displayed when the player is banned via Votekick mentions that the ban is from the administrator

Bug Fixes

[Fixed] Unusual camera stuttering when vaulting over an object while the server/player has a high ping

[Fixed] Disconnecting and Reconnecting from VoIP while making Microphone check will cause VoIP to permanently stop working.

[Fixed] Soviet Recon Tank doesn't trigger any SFX when entering the vehicle or switching positions.

[Fixed] Panzer IV has incorrect armour collision

[Fixed] The player cannot be heard if they switch very fast between the VOIP channels

[Fixed] Players are unable to hear enemy Half-track SFX

[Fixed] M97 Trench Gun cannot penetrate any materials.

[Fixed] Outpost can be placed next to downed enemy but is instantly destroyed.

[Fixed] Bullet Crack Sound Plays when leaving Mounted Prone with PTRS-41.

[Fixed] Typing Y/N in chat will accept or deny UI requests

[Fixed] Deployable explosives can't be placed in an area around garrisons and airheads.

[Fixed] The player model can clip through certain building roofs by deploying LMG’s.

[Fixed] LMGs camera will lose its input when being deployed in another player

[Fixed] Some Personal Stats are not saved when the player exits and reenters a server

[Fixed] Offensive mode initial Deploy Timer counts down before any players have joined the server

[Fixed] VOIP may not work immediately after creating a unit for 20-30 seconds

[Fixed] Career and Role EXP may not correctly display in change role menu if gained just before a match ends.

[Fixed] Two players can trigger the bandaging animation if the bandage is used at the same time

[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from bombing run fire when in artillery reload seat

[Fixed] Players do not get suppressed from strafing run fire when in artillery reload seat

[Fixed] Deploying an LMG on a wooden beam of a specific barn causes graphical issue and un-deploys the LMG.

[Fixed] Half-Track spawn icon appears when the engine is on in Locked enemy territory

[Fixed] During idle animation the left hand is misaligned and clips through the weapon while holding any Rifle or Sniper Rifle

[Fixed] The player is unable to deploy or to enter the Change Role menu in certain scenarios after they've been switched to the other team via RCon during the last 3 seconds of deployment

[Fixed] The Anti-Tank gun turret will collide with vehicles, potentially causing collision/physics issues

[Fixed] Missing glass in Opel Blitz asset

[Fixed] Eastern Wood Peewee can be heard in Hürtgen Forest Map

[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D in Infantry, Driver and Admin tabs will allow two bindings on one key.

[Fixed] Rebinding W A S or D to common and relaunching the title will rebind in Infantry, Driver and Admin Tabs.

[Fixed] Garrisons and Outposts render distances vary based on map

[Fixed] Airhead is destroyed by friendly grenades

[Fixed] The Damaged Engine Fire PFX always face directly toward the player

[Fixed] When a player quickly switches between VOIP channels, the nametag of the player will not show up or will show up for a brief period of time

[Fixed] Gear change animation plays twice in Soviet vehicles

[Fixed] Occasions where nametags appeared in Streamer Mode

[Fixed] Poor network conditions will cause bolt action rifles to not fire when inputting.

[Fixed] FG42 bullets land higher than the crosshair

[Fixed] Soviet Half-Track have no SFX while being repaired at a repair station

[Fixed] The map images on the 'Maps' section of the Field Manual are low resolution

[Fixed] There is a corrupted texture in the viewports of certain tanks

[Fixed] Outside parts of the Panzer IV is present in the viewport at FoV higher than 90

[Fixed] Airheads will deploy faster than the icon indicates

[Fixed] The prompt that appears after a player is kicked appears in German

[Fixed] Steam invites will bring a player into the last server the inviter was in if they're on the Front End

Kursk

[Fixed] Increased height of certain foxholes to provide improved cover

[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Stalingrad

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Foy

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Hill 400

[Fixed] Visual issue with some riverbanks

[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Hurtgen Forest

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

SME

[Fixed] Some instances where the player could not deploy their MG on an asset

[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Purple Heart Lane

[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Omaha Beach

[Fixed] Multiple instances of floating or misaligned assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Remagen

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Carentan

[Fixed] Adjustments to player collision across a number of assets

[Fixed] Adjustments to LoD settings across a number of assets

Known Key Issues

Ammo Drop ability description mentions x5 rearms instead of x12

Specific assets appear to LoD aggressively on some maps (notably Omaha)

Don’t forget that if you haven’t checked out the other Hell Let Loose socials you should do so. Like our discord you will find them great places for information and community interaction.



Join the Discord here https://discord.gg/hellletloose

Our other social platforms can be found here:

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/HellLetLoose/

Twitter https://twitter.com/hell_let_loose

Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/HellLetLoose

Reddit https://www.reddit.com/r/HellLetLoose/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/hellletlooseofficial/

Steam http://steamcommunity.com/groups/HellLetLoose

Well, it's time to wrap up today's update info. See you all on the frontline with Update 12!