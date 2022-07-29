 Skip to content

Muse Dash update for 29 July 2022

This is the victory of Happy Otaku Pack!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. [Happy Otaku Pack Vol.15] features 6 new songs. Purchase the music pack to unlock 2 summer-themed illustrations! Playing on the beach? I am a normie now ( ﾟ∀。)
  2. [AKUMU / feat.tug - Toiki.] has been added to [Just as Planned] PLUS! Let's celebrate the birth of Sister Marija's second character theme song!
  3. New hidden sheets for [On And On!!] and [Plucky Race]! Press the master difficulty button frantically to unlock~
  4. Get Buro's birthday illustration and Sister Marija themed illustration by gaining more chips. Hear her words in the cycle of levelling-up...
  5. You can now search the song by title, artist, and level designer. Never worry about finding the song you want (ゝ∀･)

