Territory 1.5 - Farming Added!

Hi all, thanks to all the early adopters and support for the game. I appreciate you all greatly. I have decided to push out a small content update prior to a larger one by the end of July. I haven’t received a hell of a lot of feedback but the feedback I have got is mostly asking for more content. I’ll take this as a compliment because it means that people think the game is stable enough and performs well enough to warrant the addition of more content. So here you go, enjoy!

Farming

Farming Video on Streamable

This was something I actually had on my long-term goal list but I started looking into and got carried away. In this first iteration you will need to craft either the dirt patch planter or small wooden planter box and you will also need a water container (either a metal or plastic water bottle) with water in them in order to water the plants. If you can’t find a water bottle you can buy one from a trader.

The following limitations exist, these will come in later iteration of the farming system:

Currently watering plants doesn’t use any of the water containers uses

Currently you don’t need seeds to plant

There are only 6 available plant types, some for consumables (blueberries and strawberries) and the rest provide plant fibre when harvested. This can be expanded massively if enough people like the farming and want more. I can add heaps (literally hundreds of different plants, fruit and Veg and trees etc)

I’d really like feedback on the farming so if you like it please come into the discord and let me know and tell me what you do and don’t like.

Crafting Resources

Wooden Pegs and Nails have been added in order to deepen the crafting and to make it more interesting and challenging. This is only the beginning of what will be an extensive (but still highly curated) crafting recipe framework.

World Item Meshes and Inventory Icons

I’ve updated several of the world items (how things look when you drop them in the world) and the inventory icon thumbnail images. I’ll keep chipping away at these until they all look good.

Ambient Forest Sound Improvements

The latest Unreal Engine hotfix forced me to reconfigure a lot of the sound cues and while doing this I tweaked the ambient forest sounds a bit so it sounds more immersive. I tried to reduce it so it isn’t in your face too much. Will monitor for further adjustments

Other Notable Fixes

Bear Traps previously weren’t saving if they were set so you’d have to set them every time you loaded your game. This has been fixed and they now remember if they’re set or not.

Traders previously were not saving properly so I’ve now made their current form persistent in the world. This is temporary until the traders are worked on further. I’ve got some ideas for them but I’d like to hear from players where they should be and when. I want them to be accessible but not really as easy as they are now to find…

Again, thank you to everyone who has purchased the game and for seeing the potential. I am working very hard to improve it and give you a great game. I busted my gut to get the farming working but I am really happy with how it turned out for this initial iteration.

Please join the Threat Vector discord:

Threat Vector Discord

or come and say hello in the Steam community forums.

Also come and check out my Trello board where you can see everything I’m currently working on and future ideas. Territory Game Development | Trello

