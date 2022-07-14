 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 14 July 2022

Server is now open

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

System Improvements

  • New Promotion added, exchange Bullet Coins for Greedy Pots
  • Improved tutorial by adding video guides
  • Improved text display in the settings menu
  • Updated Manop's animation
  • Add on Nylcan’s collar for player who already had following skins:
  • Add on Flaming Hot Collar (For the player who had Flaming Hot Nylcan Skin)
  • Add on Lightning Struck Collar (For the player who had Lightning Struck Nylcan Skin)
  • Add on Unfettered Collar (For the player who had Unfettered Nylcan Skin)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed how Chan works to reduce the server's rubber banding issue
  • Fixed incorrect items being displayed when previewing Horror Pass rewards
  • Fixed a bug where Chan executes a Visitor with his active and does not receive the effects of Serial Killer

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ปรับปรุงระบบ

  • เพิ่มโปรโมชั่นพดด้วงแลกหม้อละโมบ
  • ปรับปรุงคู่มือฝึกสอนเป็นรูปแบบวิดิโอ
  • ปรับปรุงข้อความในเกมหน้าตั้งค่า
  • อัปเดตอนิเมชั่นของตัวละครมานพ
  • เพิ่มเครื่องประดับปลอกคอของนิลกาฬ สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน ดังต่อไปนี้
  • เพิ่มปลอกคอ Flaming Hot Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Flaming Hot Nylcan)
  • เพิ่มปลอกคอ Lightning Struck Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Lightning Struck Nylcan)
  • เพิ่มปลอกคอ Unfettered Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Unfettered Nylcan)

แก้ไขบัค

  • แก้ไขระบบการทำงานของจันเพื่อลดปัญหาเซิร์ฟเวอร์กระชาก
  • ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลเมื่อกดเลือกดูตัวอย่างไอเทมในหน้าทางผีผ่านไม่ถูกต้อง
  • แก้ไขบัคตัวละครจันทักษะเพื่อสังหารผู้มาเยือนแต่ไม่ได้รับผลของทักษะฆาตกรต่อเนื่อง

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

