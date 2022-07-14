Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:
System Improvements
- New Promotion added, exchange Bullet Coins for Greedy Pots
- Improved tutorial by adding video guides
- Improved text display in the settings menu
- Updated Manop's animation
- Add on Nylcan’s collar for player who already had following skins:
- Add on Flaming Hot Collar (For the player who had Flaming Hot Nylcan Skin)
- Add on Lightning Struck Collar (For the player who had Lightning Struck Nylcan Skin)
- Add on Unfettered Collar (For the player who had Unfettered Nylcan Skin)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed how Chan works to reduce the server's rubber banding issue
- Fixed incorrect items being displayed when previewing Horror Pass rewards
- Fixed a bug where Chan executes a Visitor with his active and does not receive the effects of Serial Killer
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
ปรับปรุงระบบ
- เพิ่มโปรโมชั่นพดด้วงแลกหม้อละโมบ
- ปรับปรุงคู่มือฝึกสอนเป็นรูปแบบวิดิโอ
- ปรับปรุงข้อความในเกมหน้าตั้งค่า
- อัปเดตอนิเมชั่นของตัวละครมานพ
- เพิ่มเครื่องประดับปลอกคอของนิลกาฬ สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน ดังต่อไปนี้
- เพิ่มปลอกคอ Flaming Hot Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Flaming Hot Nylcan)
- เพิ่มปลอกคอ Lightning Struck Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Lightning Struck Nylcan)
- เพิ่มปลอกคอ Unfettered Collar (สำหรับผู้ที่ถือสกิน Unfettered Nylcan)
แก้ไขบัค
- แก้ไขระบบการทำงานของจันเพื่อลดปัญหาเซิร์ฟเวอร์กระชาก
- ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลเมื่อกดเลือกดูตัวอย่างไอเทมในหน้าทางผีผ่านไม่ถูกต้อง
- แก้ไขบัคตัวละครจันทักษะเพื่อสังหารผู้มาเยือนแต่ไม่ได้รับผลของทักษะฆาตกรต่อเนื่อง
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
