Patch Note ver.1.0.6

Build 9119383 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing "OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK".

We have made the following adjustments and bug fixes.

◆Fixed the following bugs/issues

Forced shutdown relating to memory release timing

Clementine got pushed down to the ground when stands under the elevator.

Some of warp doors could not be selected.

Clementine could fall through a wall when taking damage while climbing a wall with Stride of Wind.

Minimap display bug

"Obtain all magic" achievement could not be unlocked.

*The achievement will automatically be unlocked when the saved data that fulfills the conditions is loaded in this version.

If you notice any other problems, please report them in the bug report thread.

If you have anything that you need our support team's help, please contact us using the form below.

URL: https://kdq.jp/ovl-game-support

Thank you for your continued support of OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK.