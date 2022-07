Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug did not produce sound in Harrier specific dungeon normally

Fixed a bug where specific Harrier map appeared to be truncated

Fixed a bug the color of a Harrier-specific monster looked strange

Fixed a bug Gaikoz pattern of Tower of Disappearance was not normal intermittently

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.