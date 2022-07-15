Conquest of Elysium 5.22

This release fixes some bugs, the most serious one might be that the Enchanter's magic tools didn't work correctly since the previous patch. Also the Perfect Cube apocalyptic event could no longer appear since a few patches ago. Apart from bug fixes there are also a few new commands for modders to utilize.
General
- Some terrain specific summons didn't work any longer, fixed
- Perfect Cube event didn't work any longer
- Dragon Terror affected friends too
- Hooded Spirits can unify when independent
- Fixed spawning of Raksharaja Gods on Primal Plane
- Can no longer try to learn new combat spells after reaching limit (60 spells)
- Slightly less random pitch on sound effects
- A few more independent monsters may start with a magic item
- Fix for faulty defeated by message
- Fix for autoconnect to secondary server
- Fix for empty text box popping up after end turn
- Some particle effects could be seen even when battle was hidden
- Fix for some terrains being destroyed by desert
- Typo and stat fixes
Modding
- New monster/item command: invul
- New class command: atavirec
- pathboost can now be used multiple times on one item
- falselife command didn't work
Changed files in this update