Conquest of Elysium 5.22

This release fixes some bugs, the most serious one might be that the Enchanter's magic tools didn't work correctly since the previous patch. Also the Perfect Cube apocalyptic event could no longer appear since a few patches ago. Apart from bug fixes there are also a few new commands for modders to utilize.

General

Some terrain specific summons didn't work any longer, fixed

Perfect Cube event didn't work any longer

Dragon Terror affected friends too

Hooded Spirits can unify when independent

Fixed spawning of Raksharaja Gods on Primal Plane

Can no longer try to learn new combat spells after reaching limit (60 spells)

Slightly less random pitch on sound effects

A few more independent monsters may start with a magic item

Fix for faulty defeated by message

Fix for autoconnect to secondary server

Fix for empty text box popping up after end turn

Some particle effects could be seen even when battle was hidden

Fix for some terrains being destroyed by desert

Typo and stat fixes

Modding