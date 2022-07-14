What are we doing recently

As we know, the epidemic had a serious impact on the global economy, and our studio was once suspended because of the epidemic. The new work that should have been completed was not completed until today.

In order to maintain the operation of the studio project, we decided to adopt the mode of Early Access to dedicate some content to you first. The subsequent part will be completed within 2 months. The link to the new game is as follows:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1930740/MuseValkiriDungeon/

At the same time, to show our sincerity, if you purchased this game from the 14th to the 20th, you will be able to pick up an activation code from the following game list:

live empire:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1325380/Live_Empire/

live empire2:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1597280/2/

robogal:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1676710/_/

muse:https://store.steampowered.com/app/1487430/_/

Receiving method:

Send the purchase screenshot to 1606865617@qq.com , indicating the game received.

All purchase rebates will be processed from the 21st to the 22nd.

Finally, thank you again for your support.