NEW Fly mode Feature - July Edition

Hi Ragdolls!

We are excited to finally drop this update!

This update will lay out some of the groundwork for the upcoming new user requested ragd fixes and features that we are working on right now. In this update, we did a ton of bug fixes and improvements. We also added a few new fun things to the game to enjoy the sandbox mode.

Here is the full update list!

Implimented new Fly mode feature for building levels which enables the player to build levels in mid air when pressed "V" key

Improved play mode and build mode toggling system which simulates the whole level at the same time

Fixed fly mode spawning collision issue

Fixed the obstacle bomb issue which now explodes when come in contact with ragdolls instead of bouncing

Implemented slo-mo mode for vehicle which enables the player to toggle slo-mo mode while inside the vehicle

Fixed an issue where the force not applying while resizing the obstacles

Improved Laser obstacle

You can now toggle between simulation mode and build mode while inside the vehicle

Fixed an issue where the game freezes when pressed the V key

Fixed force spawning issue for Obstcale 2 and 10

Fixed force resizing issue for obstacle 2 and 10

Updated Help menu Ui

Also! a quick update on development in general.

We have some really exciting new content cooking for Ragdolls playground.

We can’t wait to start sharing work in progress

this week on our Twitter! Make sure you follow us there!

More fixes and improvements coming soon!

Thank you to everyone who shared their feedback with me for improving the game and showing their support for ragdolls playground .

I hope you enjoy this new, more casual ragdoll game as much as we do!

Stay safe! 💙💛

~JannerBros (Developer)