Mythic Origins Released - Click here to Play Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2018990/Mythic_Origins/

Mythic Origins is out now! This is a free, content-limited version of Mythic.

Mythic Origins is an action-packed experience filled with enemies, loot, a cool boss fight, and a gauntlet minigame with a global leaderboard.

For those of you who have already had a chance to try out the Mythic Demo that has been up for the past few weeks, please find below a list of changes in this official release.

Also, at the bottom of this post, please find details of what's to come in the full version, Mythic.

Changes from the Demo

Features:

Completely redesigned quest system

Brand new tutorial quest line

Multiple new NPCs with dialog and idle state animations

Updated Gauntlet minigame with brand new item rewards

New On-screen objectives for current quest added to HUD (below health bar)

Improved UI (updated multiple buttons, text size optimizations, etc)

Bugfixes:

fixed a bug where a ghost of a mite would flash for one frame after it was killed

fixed multiple bugs related to new quest system

multiple other smaller bugfixes

rebound dash from [Shift] to [Space]

Plans for Mythic

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1752260/Mythic/

Mythic will have: