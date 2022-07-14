Mythic Origins Released - Click here to Play Now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2018990/Mythic_Origins/
Mythic Origins is out now! This is a free, content-limited version of Mythic.
Mythic Origins is an action-packed experience filled with enemies, loot, a cool boss fight, and a gauntlet minigame with a global leaderboard.
For those of you who have already had a chance to try out the Mythic Demo that has been up for the past few weeks, please find below a list of changes in this official release.
Also, at the bottom of this post, please find details of what's to come in the full version, Mythic.
Changes from the Demo
Features:
- Completely redesigned quest system
- Brand new tutorial quest line
- Multiple new NPCs with dialog and idle state animations
- Updated Gauntlet minigame with brand new item rewards
- New On-screen objectives for current quest added to HUD (below health bar)
- Improved UI (updated multiple buttons, text size optimizations, etc)
Bugfixes:
- fixed a bug where a ghost of a mite would flash for one frame after it was killed
- fixed multiple bugs related to new quest system
- multiple other smaller bugfixes
Other QoL updates:
- rebound dash from [Shift] to [Space]
Plans for Mythic
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1752260/Mythic/
Mythic will have:
- an infinite, procedurally generated world where each room is a brand-new challenge
- 4 more unique elemental biomes
- 4 more elemental bosses to be conquered
- more unique enemies, quests, and puzzles
- over 50 more unique items to equip
- 3 more crafting systems
- multiple skill trees to customize your character with