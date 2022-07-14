Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch56

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch56 on July 14th, 2022 from 13:30 - 17:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on July 14th, 2022 from 13:30 - 17:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

System Improvements

New Promotion added, exchange Bullet Coins for Greedy Pots

Improved tutorial by adding video guides

Improved text display in the settings menu

Updated Manop's animation

Bug Fixes

Fixed how Chan works to reduce the server's rubber banding issue

Fixed a bug where Chan executes a Visitor with his active and does not receive the effects of Serial Killer

The bugs mentioned will be patched on July 14th, 2022 after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch56 วันที่ 14 กรกฎาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 14 กรกฎาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30 - 17.00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ปรับปรุงระบบ

เพิ่มโปรโมชั่นพดด้วงแลกหม้อละโมบ

ปรับปรุงคู่มือฝึกสอนเป็นรูปแบบวิดิโอ

ปรับปรุงข้อความในเกมหน้าตั้งค่า

อัปเดตอนิเมชั่นของตัวละครมานพ

แก้ไขบัค

แก้ไขระบบการทำงานของจันเพื่อลดปัญหาเซิร์ฟเวอร์กระชาก

แก้ไขบัคตัวละครจันทักษะเพื่อสังหารผู้มาเยือนแต่ไม่ได้รับผลของทักษะฆาตกรต่อเนื่อง

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 14 กรกฎาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive