2022.7.14 Game Update

New features:

Added a new custom clothing feature that allows players to customize individual parts of their character Added the dynamic weather system and replaced the scene on the main screen Added the dynamic weather system of China Alley Added Mod character - Cheongsam woman

5, new right mouse aiming, the field of view will enlarge the function Added character damage direction hint Added the function to return to the previous level by pressing ESC on the home screen Added a new loading interface, which can display different descriptions according to different maps

To adjust:

Adjusted the way of picking up bullets, from looking at the bullets before to picking up multiple bullets with one key when you are close to the bullets Adjusted melee mode Adjust the display mode of the flashlight Adjusted the health bar style of zombie bosses Adjusted the resolution Settings and added 800X600 resolution Adjusted for zombies to turn around and yell at the character when they see the player

Fixed:

Fixed a bug where the ammo clip would stick to the hand if the character was interrupted by melee while changing ammo

Thank you for playing, the game will be updated

If you have the ability, you can sponsor me, your support is very important to me ~

Sponsorship channel:

https://afdian.net/@hellocjc

https://www.patreon.com/Chenjiacheng

Thank you for your support!