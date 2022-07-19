🕹️ Arcade Time 🍉

We’re checking off another much-requested item on our player's wish lists: Arcade mode – new and improved!

Bonus Bananas 🍌 are back with new visuals and music to really add to that immersive experience. Slicing these juicy treats has some interesting effects on your gameplay as well as your environment! Is the challenge getting too hot for you? Slice a Freeze Banana when it comes and watch as a blanket of snow takes over the Cherry Blossom Garden!

For those high-achieving competitive Ninjas out there, we have a leader board specifically for Arcade mode ready for you to start slicing and dicing. Feeling confident? Show off your skills and share with other Ninjas in training on our Discord at: https://discord.gg/fnvr2