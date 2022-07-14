 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword of the Stars: The Pit 2 update for 14 July 2022

1.0.20c Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9117886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.20c Hotfix

More of a mini-update, really, but there were a couple of things we wanted to fix and as it happened, we had a couple of sweet additions to drop in as well. Please play and feedback feedback feedback!

Added

  • Save Preview - Character select screen now shows Save File stats, inventory, and equiped items. NOTE: Will only work with new saves.
  • Use Bio-mod interface (Double-click or right-click a Bio-mod to bring up an interface to select which item to add it to.)
  • Add Bio-mod to item interface (Right-click item and select Add Bio-mod to bring up an interface to assign viable Bio-mods to it.)
  • Lock Mini-Map rotation button.
  • New models for different classes of doors (standard, heavy, armored, vault)

Changed

  • Drag Scanning Analyzer or Diagnostic Chip over Bio-mod in inventory to ID the Bio-mod details.

Fixed

  • Teleport trap bug - you now receive a teleport trap for disarming the trap.
  • Invalid door trap feedback bug (Enemies were triggering the feedback.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1698631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link