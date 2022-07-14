1.0.20c Hotfix
More of a mini-update, really, but there were a couple of things we wanted to fix and as it happened, we had a couple of sweet additions to drop in as well. Please play and feedback feedback feedback!
Added
- Save Preview - Character select screen now shows Save File stats, inventory, and equiped items. NOTE: Will only work with new saves.
- Use Bio-mod interface (Double-click or right-click a Bio-mod to bring up an interface to select which item to add it to.)
- Add Bio-mod to item interface (Right-click item and select Add Bio-mod to bring up an interface to assign viable Bio-mods to it.)
- Lock Mini-Map rotation button.
- New models for different classes of doors (standard, heavy, armored, vault)
Changed
- Drag Scanning Analyzer or Diagnostic Chip over Bio-mod in inventory to ID the Bio-mod details.
Fixed
- Teleport trap bug - you now receive a teleport trap for disarming the trap.
- Invalid door trap feedback bug (Enemies were triggering the feedback.)
Changed files in this update