 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nevergrind Online update for 14 July 2022

French language support enabled!

Share · View all patches · Build 9117853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

217: Early Access 0.12.54 - July 13, 2022 10:55 PM EST
• Enabled French language support. About 5% of the lore remains to be translated, but it is complete enough to enable.
• Fixed an undefined reference for the Sonic Strike Nova damage.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link