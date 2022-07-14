217: Early Access 0.12.54 - July 13, 2022 10:55 PM EST
• Enabled French language support. About 5% of the lore remains to be translated, but it is complete enough to enable.
• Fixed an undefined reference for the Sonic Strike Nova damage.
Nevergrind Online update for 14 July 2022
French language support enabled!
