We are delighted to announce the release of a French translation of Strangeland! This volunteer translation represents the careful, wonderful work of Flavien Gaillard (who also translated Primordia) and a dedicated team of testers. Strangeland owes a great deal to French philosophy, literature, comics, and film, and it has received great support from the French gaming press (such as Canard PC) and French players. All of that makes us especially glad to make the game more accessible to a Francophone audience.

The translation covers any text that appears on the screen (such as menus, subtitles, signs, etc.), but the voice over remains in English. For those who speak English, you will no doubt notice that there have been various adjustments made to the text so that puzzles and wordplay make sense in French.

We hope you enjoy playing Strangeland as much as we have enjoyed sharing it with you. If you need any technical support, or catch any bugs with the translation, please let us know in the forum.

Fondly,

Wormwood Studios