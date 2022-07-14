Update #5 Now Released!

Hey Islanders,

Time to harness your creativity & shepherd unruly broods, for the long-awaited Update 5 is finally here. Leave your mark by personalizing your dinosaur with an assortment of new patterns and colors. The improved Skin System significantly builds upon its Legacy counterpart by providing more nuance, clarity, control and sharing options that will ensure you stand out from the rest of the herd. Keeping with the trend, the new Nesting System is also a marked improvement over its former version featuring courting, nest creation, nest management, hatchling interactions, nesting grounds and more. So invite your friends to your nest and see if you can help the next generation survive The Isle.

Changelog 0.9.85.83

Additions

Added Skin System.

Added Nesting Mechanic.

Added Nest Widgets.

Added Courting/Begging/Nesting Abilities.

Added VFX and SFX for Courting/Begging/Nesting/Hatchlings.

Added hatchling support to admin growth and character profiles.

Added damage to Pachycephalosaurus Ram even if they are too big to stagger.

Added salt licks which removes vomit debuffs.

Added new nesting grounds to Spiro.

Added Debris for nest building.

Added new Pounce Miss animation.

Added nearby client side Dynamic environment sounds. (Foliage, Wood and Metal)

Added Message for when trying to swallow a corpse that is too big

Added new Hypsilophodon VFX for its blinding spit ability.

Added support for Pounce/Ram/Lunge to work when close to its target.

Added buck cooldown

Added new textures for Boar, Deer, rabbit and sea turtle

Setup Swimming for AI animals

Added solution to AI not being interacted when ragdoll is thrown away

Added moving buck animation for Tenontosaurus

Added Compy carcass decay and despawn

Added RCON with documentation

Enhancements

Stopped pounce cancelling attacks on dismount.

Improved headbutt hit detection, made leg fractures more accurate.

Made ragdolls less stiff when not dragged/carried.

Avoided cancelling some abilities if hit by a Pachycephalosaurus that's too small.

Updated title screen disclaimer.

Updated Fan Palm textures.

Updated Stegosaurus mesh with new female morph.

Forced pounce to cancel headbutt if the pouncer latched right before.

Improved Compsognathus ragdoll.

Improved some old Cascade effects performance.

Improved audio (fixed harsh cut offs.)

Improved scent icons.

Setup Cycad collision.

Updated Music Manager and added songs.

Increased amount of Mushrooms to spawn.

Improved footprint decal performance.

Reduced volume of idle dinosaur sounds and river ambient loops.

Adjusted food value calculation for schooling fish and fruits.

Made players return to the faction select menu if no spawn was found.

Prevented chat entry if dead and during resting animation transitions.

Clientside performance improvements.

Split horizontal and vertical mouse sensitivity.

Made pounce cancel Scenting.

Prevented chat and profile UI to be opened at the same time, causing input issues.

Changed vocals to avoid playing animation if stunned.

Made ambient fauna one shots sound further away.

Removed Beach2 and 3 from admin teleport.

Changes to Pounce/Ram latency compensation.

Prevented bird flocks triggering too often.

Increased Crab weight slightly.

Increased piece of plant size a little

Made fast flight cancel skimming

Small changes to spectator mode

Improved ragdoll stability

Adjustments to resting and idle sounds

Made low stamina dinosaurs only get stuck in mud if more submerged

Reduced crab weight

Small changes to gore and fruits for more server performance

Updated Tenontosaurus jump animations

Adjusted Fluid simulation

Reduced boar attack hitbox

Decreased Pachycephalosaurus ram raw damage

Reduced Deinosuchus pain sounds volume

Decreased Pteranodon broadcast volume

Adjusted coconut tree foliage collision

Threaten vocals modulation adjustments

Removed Dryosaurus evade stamina cost

Made Dryosaurus use A/D for dodge direction

Made juvies have increased acceleration/deceleration rate

Boar is now able to be latched by two pouncers

Made mud slow you down faster

Small changes to pounce vs ram

Made Coconuts, Orange and Mango to spawn more often

Increased slide speed limit

Compies now despawn when no players are around

Adjusted goat pounce points

Balance

Global Mechanics

Diets

Carnivore diets adjusted from 50% to 25% growth to alleviate free growth time.

Tracking

Decreased the amount of scentable footprints overall.

Increase the space between tracked footprints appearing.

Increased the time between Blood drops onto the ground.

Hunger Intake

Global food intake increased to make megapacks more difficult to maintain.

Fractures

Global fracture heal modifier decreased slightly.

Locational Damage

Global tail base multiplier reduced

Juvenile Mobility

Juvenile acceleration time globally decreased, hit top speed faster.

Juvenile deceleration time globally decreased, slow to a stop faster.

All juveniles that skid have maximum skid distance reduced.

Crowd Control

Global knockdown time reduced.

Boar AI

Max Health:

Max Health reduced.

Blood Pool:

Blood Pool reduced.

Mass:

Mass reduced.

Corpse food value:

Food value reduced.

Spawn Rate:

Overall spawn amount reduced.

Carnotaurus

Diets

Boar added to Three dots nutrient.

Movement Modifiers

Standing Bleed Multiplier increased.

Walking Bleed Multiplier increased.

Trotting Bleed Multiplier increased.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Fracture HP

Body Fracture health reduced.

Primary Attack: Bite

Attack hitbox lowered slightly.

Deinosuchus

Diets

Deinosuchus swapped to S nutrient.

Stegosaurus swapped to Lines nutrient.

Oxygen

Regen rate decreased.

Regen rate doubled if resting or scenting.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Attack Power

Starting juvenile attack power increased.

Oxygen

Oxygen now lasts two times longer.

Special Ability: Water sense

Passive range decreased.

Active range remains unchanged.

Dryosaurus

Primary Attack: Peck

Damage increased.

Special Ability: Dodge

Stamina cost removed.

Remove camera-based aim. Tap A/D for dodge direction.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Pteranodon

Diets

Hypsilophodon moved to S nutrient.

Primary Attack: Peck

Damage increased.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Hypsilophodon

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Pachycephalosaurus

Diets

Horned Melons swapped for Oranges.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Primary Attack: Bite

Damage increased slightly.

Special Ability: Ram

Speed influencing damage removed.

Tap ram damage reduced.

Held ram damage reduced.

Blunt damage modifier increased.

Turns faster when holding a charge.

Self stagger threshold for tap ram increased.

Self stagger threshold for downwards ram increased.

Tap and Downwards ram costs reduced slightly.

Hold ram stamina cost reduced slightly.

Bucking

Stamina damage per tick increased to pouncers increased.

Movement Speed

Will now use the juvenile locomotion until half way to full adult.

Stegosaurus

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Tenontosaurus

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Primary Attack: Bite

Damage increased slightly.

Secondary Attack: Rear Kick

Hitbox adjusted to better match the animation.

Increase knockback distance.

Stamina cost reduced slightly.

Alternate Secondary Attack: Tail Slam

Stamina cost was reduced.

Utahraptor

Diets

Stegosaurus swapped to Lines Nutrient.

Hypsilophodon swapped to S nutrient.

Hunger Intake

Mass removed per tick increased.

Primary Attack: Bite

Damage increased.

Special Ability: Pounce

Removed initial damage and bleed to encourage holding the pounce instead of spamming it.

Bug fixes