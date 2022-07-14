Update #5 Now Released!

Hey Islanders,
Time to harness your creativity & shepherd unruly broods, for the long-awaited Update 5 is finally here. Leave your mark by personalizing your dinosaur with an assortment of new patterns and colors. The improved Skin System significantly builds upon its Legacy counterpart by providing more nuance, clarity, control and sharing options that will ensure you stand out from the rest of the herd. Keeping with the trend, the new Nesting System is also a marked improvement over its former version featuring courting, nest creation, nest management, hatchling interactions, nesting grounds and more. So invite your friends to your nest and see if you can help the next generation survive The Isle.
Changelog 0.9.85.83
Additions
- Added Skin System.
- Added Nesting Mechanic.
- Added Nest Widgets.
- Added Courting/Begging/Nesting Abilities.
- Added VFX and SFX for Courting/Begging/Nesting/Hatchlings.
- Added hatchling support to admin growth and character profiles.
- Added damage to Pachycephalosaurus Ram even if they are too big to stagger.
- Added salt licks which removes vomit debuffs.
- Added new nesting grounds to Spiro.
- Added Debris for nest building.
- Added new Pounce Miss animation.
- Added nearby client side Dynamic environment sounds. (Foliage, Wood and Metal)
- Added Message for when trying to swallow a corpse that is too big
- Added new Hypsilophodon VFX for its blinding spit ability.
- Added support for Pounce/Ram/Lunge to work when close to its target.
- Added buck cooldown
- Added new textures for Boar, Deer, rabbit and sea turtle
- Setup Swimming for AI animals
- Added solution to AI not being interacted when ragdoll is thrown away
- Added moving buck animation for Tenontosaurus
- Added Compy carcass decay and despawn
- Added RCON with documentation
Enhancements
- Stopped pounce cancelling attacks on dismount.
- Improved headbutt hit detection, made leg fractures more accurate.
- Made ragdolls less stiff when not dragged/carried.
- Avoided cancelling some abilities if hit by a Pachycephalosaurus that's too small.
- Updated title screen disclaimer.
- Updated Fan Palm textures.
- Updated Stegosaurus mesh with new female morph.
- Forced pounce to cancel headbutt if the pouncer latched right before.
- Improved Compsognathus ragdoll.
- Improved some old Cascade effects performance.
- Improved audio (fixed harsh cut offs.)
- Improved scent icons.
- Setup Cycad collision.
- Updated Music Manager and added songs.
- Increased amount of Mushrooms to spawn.
- Improved footprint decal performance.
- Reduced volume of idle dinosaur sounds and river ambient loops.
- Adjusted food value calculation for schooling fish and fruits.
- Made players return to the faction select menu if no spawn was found.
- Prevented chat entry if dead and during resting animation transitions.
- Clientside performance improvements.
- Split horizontal and vertical mouse sensitivity.
- Made pounce cancel Scenting.
- Prevented chat and profile UI to be opened at the same time, causing input issues.
- Changed vocals to avoid playing animation if stunned.
- Made ambient fauna one shots sound further away.
- Removed Beach2 and 3 from admin teleport.
- Changes to Pounce/Ram latency compensation.
- Prevented bird flocks triggering too often.
- Increased Crab weight slightly.
- Increased piece of plant size a little
- Made fast flight cancel skimming
- Small changes to spectator mode
- Improved ragdoll stability
- Adjustments to resting and idle sounds
- Made low stamina dinosaurs only get stuck in mud if more submerged
- Reduced crab weight
- Small changes to gore and fruits for more server performance
- Updated Tenontosaurus jump animations
- Adjusted Fluid simulation
- Reduced boar attack hitbox
- Decreased Pachycephalosaurus ram raw damage
- Reduced Deinosuchus pain sounds volume
- Decreased Pteranodon broadcast volume
- Adjusted coconut tree foliage collision
- Threaten vocals modulation adjustments
- Removed Dryosaurus evade stamina cost
- Made Dryosaurus use A/D for dodge direction
- Made juvies have increased acceleration/deceleration rate
- Boar is now able to be latched by two pouncers
- Made mud slow you down faster
- Small changes to pounce vs ram
- Made Coconuts, Orange and Mango to spawn more often
- Increased slide speed limit
- Compies now despawn when no players are around
- Adjusted goat pounce points
Balance
Global Mechanics
Diets
- Carnivore diets adjusted from 50% to 25% growth to alleviate free growth time.
Tracking
- Decreased the amount of scentable footprints overall.
- Increase the space between tracked footprints appearing.
- Increased the time between Blood drops onto the ground.
Hunger Intake
- Global food intake increased to make megapacks more difficult to maintain.
Fractures
- Global fracture heal modifier decreased slightly.
Locational Damage
- Global tail base multiplier reduced
Juvenile Mobility
- Juvenile acceleration time globally decreased, hit top speed faster.
- Juvenile deceleration time globally decreased, slow to a stop faster.
- All juveniles that skid have maximum skid distance reduced.
Crowd Control
- Global knockdown time reduced.
Boar AI
Max Health:
- Max Health reduced.
Blood Pool:
- Blood Pool reduced.
Mass:
- Mass reduced.
Corpse food value:
- Food value reduced.
Spawn Rate:
- Overall spawn amount reduced.
Carnotaurus
Diets
- Boar added to Three dots nutrient.
Movement Modifiers
- Standing Bleed Multiplier increased.
- Walking Bleed Multiplier increased.
- Trotting Bleed Multiplier increased.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Fracture HP
- Body Fracture health reduced.
Primary Attack: Bite
- Attack hitbox lowered slightly.
Deinosuchus
Diets
- Deinosuchus swapped to S nutrient.
- Stegosaurus swapped to Lines nutrient.
Oxygen
- Regen rate decreased.
- Regen rate doubled if resting or scenting.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Attack Power
- Starting juvenile attack power increased.
Oxygen
- Oxygen now lasts two times longer.
Special Ability: Water sense
- Passive range decreased.
- Active range remains unchanged.
Dryosaurus
Primary Attack: Peck
- Damage increased.
Special Ability: Dodge
- Stamina cost removed.
- Remove camera-based aim. Tap A/D for dodge direction.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Pteranodon
Diets
- Hypsilophodon moved to S nutrient.
Primary Attack: Peck
- Damage increased.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Hypsilophodon
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Pachycephalosaurus
Diets
- Horned Melons swapped for Oranges.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Primary Attack: Bite
- Damage increased slightly.
Special Ability: Ram
- Speed influencing damage removed.
- Tap ram damage reduced.
- Held ram damage reduced.
- Blunt damage modifier increased.
- Turns faster when holding a charge.
- Self stagger threshold for tap ram increased.
- Self stagger threshold for downwards ram increased.
- Tap and Downwards ram costs reduced slightly.
- Hold ram stamina cost reduced slightly.
Bucking
- Stamina damage per tick increased to pouncers increased.
Movement Speed
- Will now use the juvenile locomotion until half way to full adult.
Stegosaurus
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Tenontosaurus
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Primary Attack: Bite
- Damage increased slightly.
Secondary Attack: Rear Kick
- Hitbox adjusted to better match the animation.
- Increase knockback distance.
- Stamina cost reduced slightly.
Alternate Secondary Attack: Tail Slam
- Stamina cost was reduced.
Utahraptor
Diets
- Stegosaurus swapped to Lines Nutrient.
- Hypsilophodon swapped to S nutrient.
Hunger Intake
- Mass removed per tick increased.
Primary Attack: Bite
- Damage increased.
Special Ability: Pounce
- Removed initial damage and bleed to encourage holding the pounce instead of spamming it.
Bug fixes
- Fixed UI bite force showing incorrect value when head fractured.
- Fixed pounce not working if target is holding a corpse, blocking it.
- Fixed a few issues with fracture values from save and fracture threshold.
- Fixed issue with Deinosuchus FOV.
- Fixed food amount for meat chunks being wrong sometimes.
- Fixed pickup issue with spamming G for meat, while floating as a Deinosuchus.
- Fixed Stegosaurus Juvenile threaten animation.
- Fixed pounce issue when falling on water, causing the player to not be able to leave. (Pteranodon)
- Fixed corpse scent icon rotation.
- Fixed juvenile Hypsilophodon jump height.
- Fixed headbutt causing big targets to stand up suddenly.
- Fixed river audio popping in at a short distance.
- Fixed Stagger cancelling headbutt too early.
- Fixed Character Panel allowing players to perform abilities if open from Esc Menu.
- Fixed Edible Plant Spawner issues.
- Fixed Dryosaurus evade distance.
- Fixed juvenile Deinosuchus swimming eating loop.
- Fixed AI swimming above water.
- Fixed eating not playing when player was in water, but not swimming.
- Fixed eating animation playing when the ability was interrupted, latency issue.
- Fixed pounce latch rotation issues.
- Fixed AI speeds.
- Fixed camera zoom being wrong sometimes when spawning.
- Fixed fall damage applying on jump sometimes.
- Fixed audio resetting above 0.
- Fixed mouse inverting when adjusting sensitivity and better aligned the sliders.
- Fixed some buttons not having sounds.
- Fixed Stegosaurus' mouth opening as if it was carrying food when it had impaled another character.
- Fixed fracture sounds playing when people connect near to someone that was fractured.
- Fixed pinned recovery animation transition.
- Fixed Dryosaurus footprints placement and rotation.
- Fixed main menu URL's not working.
- Fixed carried objects scaling with the carrier as they grew.
- Fixed lunge on land spawning water splash particles.
- Fixed Stegosaurus alternate bite dealing bleed.
- Fixed Carnotaurus not being able to walk onto the dam at swamp.
- Fixed unintended drinkable water in various locations.
- Fixed Carnotaurus fractured head animation.
- Fixed footsteps SFX and VFX being activated if attacking while crouching.
- Fixed Pteranodon being forced to stop flying after a pouncer dismounted from them.
- Fixed Faction Selection using the old Utahraptor outline.
- Fixed Leg fracture sounds playing twice.
- Fixed fish sliding back into water when released from Deinosuchus lunge.
- Fixed footsteps being spawned if performing vocals or montages while resting.
- Fixed issue with auto ungrouping when dead.
- Fixed preferred food on profile panel.
- Fixed not being able to lunge while pounced.
- Fixed not spending stamina if sprinting while pounced.
- Fixed pounce causing resting/sleeping animation to stop.
- Fixed flocks trace causing client hitch.
- Fixed meat chunks not being destroyed if they were static early
- Fixed meat chunk sizes
- Fixed hovering issues with f10
- Fixed tree creak ambience
- Fixed edible fruits not respawning
- Fixed grass blending with ground
- Fixed low resolution shadows
- Fixed meat chunks not being swallowable
- Fixed some tree collisions
- Fixed issue with picking up chunks while swimming
- Fixed some drinking spots
- Fixed replication issue when plants have roots
- Fixed Radish piece being too small
- Fixed Deer and Frogs carry offsets
- Fixed Crab location
- Fixed Eat/Drink end conditions if tapping too fast
- Fixed headbutt impact audio not always playing
- Fixed a few UI and sound issues
- Fixed Marigold Spawns
- Fixed Compy eat montage
- Fixed Boar hit montage from sliding
- Fixed Boar not running when attacking
- Fixed wrong growth boost value in profile panel
- Fixed pounce latch issue
- Fixed eating issue with AI
- Fixed growth issue with safelog
- Fixed issue with pounce and Mud pools
- Fixed Dryosaurus walk footsteps sound
- Fixed Deinosuchus rest sound
- Fixed footprint scent radius not resetting
- Fixed mud pool being below water surface in swamp
- Fixed client side gravity simulation in Fruits
- Various fixes to the buildings
- Fixed an abundance of issues pertaining to the nesting and skin systems.
Changed depots in internal-shipping branch