V1.13.0 PATCH NOTE

New heroes - Ebonfang and Jadetalon from Naga Clan are drawn to the Mirage. They have the unique Combat Art and Chakra mechanics.
Play online - Team up with friends afar and fight shoulder-to-shoulder.
Paragon's Challenge - 32 affixes are gonna spice the Mirage up.
New skins - Hillding's new skin: Thane; Hayfa's new skin: Arcadian Sentinel; Katherine's new skin: Reverie (obtained from Supreme Pass).
Akaisha's Fabled Article - Chance to get when defeating Muno Wonda.
Handbook of Fabled Articles - The feature unlock has been updated to be on a per-hero basis and the number of Rubies will be reimbursed accordingly.
Four new event rooms - Accept mixed blessing, fight off elite enemies, make a wish, or morph into a new form. More surprises for you to find out.
40+ power items enhanced - Power items will be even more powerful if equipped together with other items of certain categories.
Pandemonium - A new choice in Mirage Difficulty with more rampant enemies and more rewards.
New slot added - You can equip one extra power item when your hero reaches lvl 15.
Adjustments & Optimizations:
-Akaisha’s charge time is reduced. Rapid Shot - Double Speed now benefits from cooldown reduction effects;
-Adjusted the number of battle rooms and coin drops in each run. A game session is shortened.
-More coins needed for Item Refreshing Machine. There will be warning before the machine explodes.
-Increased the total number of reward rooms where you can obtain power items in each run. Reduced the number of the reward rooms where you can take 1 power item out of 2. In each level, either the room aforementioned or other types of power rooms will show up.
-Pet Auto Pickup now is more swift.
-Peddler the shop owner is tired of getting looted and will fight back harder.
-End-game summary now also shows power items and Power of Six Realms.
-End-game summary of multiplayer game sessions also shows the performance of teammates. "Thump up" and "Report a Problem" added.
-Elite enemy room added. Watch out for danger!
-Monster bets room now offers a new bet: half your coins.
-Mystery chests room now has 8 chests (one curse chest removed). Fire and poison explosion chests now have lower damage. Also, things in the chests can be seen first, then the chests will be disrupted.
-Mirage Pass now has its own icon (Sword & Board) on the top right corner when in lobby.
-Dungeon entrance now has different displays based on the difficulty level.
Otherworld Legends update for 21 July 2022
V1.13.0 PATCH NOTE
