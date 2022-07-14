 Skip to content

DownTheDead update for 14 July 2022

Update 0.17.1

Build 9117364

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.17.1

● Fixed some problems and stuck at level 1

● Fixed some light problem at buttons and stuff in level 1

● Fixed other minor bugs

v0.17.0

● New Graphic system was added check out and let us know ur opinion

● Fixed some stuff with character controller like crouching animation and silent kill and much more stuff

● Fixed some stuff with Enemy AI and improved it a bit than before(still more work in AI needed)
Also let us know if you feel is much better now or it need more work

● Fixed some grammar mistakes in papers and dialogs

● Added Unlimited FPS to setting

● Removed old items vision see through walls and added normal highlighting to them

● Improved other lighting features and zombie eye lights and effects

● Fixed some glitching with Crowbar animations

● Other stuff was fixed and changed all over the game Check out and let us know your opinion it help us improve

Thanks.

