Update 0.17.1

v0.17.1
● Fixed some problems and stuck at level 1
● Fixed some light problem at buttons and stuff in level 1
● Fixed other minor bugs
v0.17.0
● New Graphic system was added check out and let us know ur opinion
● Fixed some stuff with character controller like crouching animation and silent kill and much more stuff
● Fixed some stuff with Enemy AI and improved it a bit than before(still more work in AI needed)
Also let us know if you feel is much better now or it need more work
● Fixed some grammar mistakes in papers and dialogs
● Added Unlimited FPS to setting
● Removed old items vision see through walls and added normal highlighting to them
● Improved other lighting features and zombie eye lights and effects
● Fixed some glitching with Crowbar animations
● Other stuff was fixed and changed all over the game Check out and let us know your opinion it help us improve
Thanks.
Changed files in this update