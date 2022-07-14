 Skip to content

Trials of Wilderness update for 14 July 2022

Update 4.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9117355 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added: Invert mouse option in the settings.
Reduced fall damage, but added an injury effect if you fall from a high place.
Added: Press Q to active parachute, it doesn't have to be in the hotbar, it can be in the inventory.
Wealth level is now gained from selling items in the shop.
Changed tool hit impact particles.
Walls now fit better next to each other.
Fixed: In the multiplayer, objects do not rotate well while placing.
Fixed: AI can go through some trees.
Fixed: can't pick up arrows if they are near a dead body.
In the next update I will add new models for savages and change the combat system.

Changed files in this update

