DEMoCap 0.7 Release

See the DEMoCap Wiki for the installation instructions and usage description of the tool.
Updates in DEMoCap 0.7:
- Drag[en]gine updated to version 1.13.2 including various bug fixes and improvements
- UI improvements
- Blender script improvements
- Prevent application closing on broken character resources
- Network access support to stream motion capture data
- Unreal Live Link plugin to connect to DEMoCap to receive motion capture data
- Support to capture actor transform (position, orientation, moving actor)
- Support for object capturing (bones and transform)
- Support to temporarily disable recording for characters/objects
- Support to grab physics objects in live mode and recording mode
The Unreal Live Link Plugin will be available soon (technical problems with market place). Documentation for the plugin usage you can find here: Wiki Page
Changed files in this update