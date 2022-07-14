DEMoCap 0.7 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9117303 · Last edited 14 July 2022 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy

See the DEMoCap Wiki for the installation instructions and usage description of the tool.

Updates in DEMoCap 0.7:

Drag[en]gine updated to version 1.13.2 including various bug fixes and improvements

UI improvements

Blender script improvements

Prevent application closing on broken character resources

Network access support to stream motion capture data

Unreal Live Link plugin to connect to DEMoCap to receive motion capture data

Support to capture actor transform (position, orientation, moving actor)

Support for object capturing (bones and transform)

Support to temporarily disable recording for characters/objects

Support to grab physics objects in live mode and recording mode

The Unreal Live Link Plugin will be available soon (technical problems with market place). Documentation for the plugin usage you can find here: Wiki Page

