Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.9

Update 1.9.0
[NEW] Now you can use the foxies to farm automatically, just remember you need to have seeds on your inventory
[NEW] Tree Spell now available in Market to make the tree's wood infinity
[NEW] Added auto-save when player quit the game
[ENH] Balancing of foods restore points
Note: The objective of this update was to make the game more idle-able after the feedback of many players. I tested it a lot but if you find any bug let me know and I will fix it as soon as possible!
Hope you enjoy the game in this new version!
Previous Recent Updates
Update 1.5.12
[FIX] Changed the name of the button "Reset Game" to "Clear Game Data" to improve understanding
[FIX] Fixed equipped weapon position changing to a wrong position
Update 1.5.10
[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items
[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle
[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows
[ENH] Added a scrollbar to Craft Recipes Window
Changed files in this update