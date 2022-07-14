Island Idle RPG - July Update 1.9

Update 1.9.0

[NEW] Now you can use the foxies to farm automatically, just remember you need to have seeds on your inventory

[NEW] Tree Spell now available in Market to make the tree's wood infinity

[NEW] Added auto-save when player quit the game

[ENH] Balancing of foods restore points

Note: The objective of this update was to make the game more idle-able after the feedback of many players. I tested it a lot but if you find any bug let me know and I will fix it as soon as possible!

Hope you enjoy the game in this new version!

Update 1.5.12

[FIX] Changed the name of the button "Reset Game" to "Clear Game Data" to improve understanding

[FIX] Fixed equipped weapon position changing to a wrong position

Update 1.5.10

[FIX] Fixed incorrect amount of bought or sold items

[ENH] Now you can see the equipped weapons in inventory instead of only in the battle

[FIX] Fixed camera control using Arrows

[ENH] Added a scrollbar to Craft Recipes Window