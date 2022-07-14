Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 33

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well. Update 33 is ready.

Let's go to the content list.

Farmer Character:

A new introductory character has been added to the game along with its own unique journal missions,

The farmer will have to take care of her sick grandfather while restoring his farm back to its former glory.

This character is a bit harder than the hunter and is designed to provide a very different experience from him, mainly one that takes place deep in the jungle and away from the coast land. This adventure will have you planting lots of different crops, building improvements for the farm and cooking your grandfather's favourite meals.

Hope you enjoy the new experience. :)

New Plants (and mushrooms):

The Mango Tree has tasty, nutritious and refreshing fruits. It can be found in the jungle highlands and acts mostly as a food source.

The China Rose is a very beautiful type of flower that can be worn in your head, brewed into a relaxing and slightly immune-system boosting tea, eaten raw and of course used by bees to make honey. It can be found in the jungle highlands too.

Assorted Mushrooms are a new type of mushrooms that can be found in the wetlands and some caves (where they grow over time on their own). Eating them will have a random effect based on how high your herbology skill is. Needless to say eating them with a low stat will be dangerous while eating them with a very high one will be harmless.

The Palm Bush is a minor plant that can be found in many different places. When harvested it gives you lots of palm fronds, effectively acting as a reserve for that item. They can also be planted in crop plots.

Snakegrass is now found in patches that can be harvested. Planting snakegrass in crop plots will now produces patches too.

In addition to small trees you can now also find Small Palms which give palm fronds and long sticks.

Not a new plant, but a new feature: Palm Trees, Tropical Almonds and Mango all regrow their fruits after a while making them a renewable food source that can become quite good if you have them in large numbers.

These trees can all be planted in crop plots now (yes, Palm Trees can be grown now) and will start as young trees that will have to mature before they can start producing fruits making them something of a long term investment.

Success Calculations in Actions:

Actions will no longer show a percentage indicating your success chances, they will now instead show a text saying things like "Pretty sure I can do it" or "Won't make it" to make it more realistic. Being drunk or in a manic state will skew those predictive statements and make them less accurate though, so be careful!

In addition to this, some things have changed in how the success chances are decided, and they are now calculated on the conservative side. Based mainly on your chances of succeeding without getting hurt rather that on your chances of succeeding the action no matter the cost as they were before.

Game Clock Changes: Miniticks

Some minor actions that used to take no time such as using paths or eating some types or food will no instead cost a minitick. Miniticks take 3 minutes in clock time, so there's 5 of them in a tick. The game will still work with ticks though, so stats will only update when a tick passes (every 15 minutes).

Menu Improvements:

The equipment screen has been greatly improved. Wounds now have they own separate tab so they are easier to find. Arrows have also been added to quickly jump from the edges of these screens.

There's also a new screen here called the character sheet, which shows your character's face, description and perks for reference and contains a quick access button to your skills, stats and character log (the screen you can access after dying or winning the game).

Minor Improvements:

You can now craft a wooden shovel (it's unlocked through your woodworking skill).

You can now mix safe water with unsafe water (spoiler: you get unsafe water)

Macaques now start more afraid of you so they are less annoying at the begining of the game.

Chests are now a bit cheaper, have more room and their contents weight doesn't count for the mudhut or shed.

Made Bleeding out less dangerous.

Food saturation now has a stronger effect on morale.

Bow is a now lot safer against boars and monitor lizards.

Fixed some issues with the jungle salad.

Fixed a bug that was preventing traps from catching goats in the eastern highlands and the grasslands.

Fixed a bug that was making the harvest beans action count as a vegetarian action.

Fixed a bug with Jasmine Plants.

Aloe Vera now benefits from the cooling effects of cellars.

Eating sago flatbread now takes no time.

Forges now have a special dismantle action and can no longer be destroyed with stones.

Hunter and Unravelling Marks now heal slowly at all times, and faster if you have an altered mind state.

Sea Kraits can't bite you while spearfishing on the first month.

Macaques can now escape without stealing anything when attacked.

Fixes to the Bee Suit.

Fixes and tweaks to the Skeps (they now need to be fed less often).

Stat tweaks to some food items.

Jasmine crop plots now produce more flowers.

Fixed some bugs with the bee smoker.

Added unfired version of the bee smoker.

Improved Bee Skep icons.

Fixed an issue with players accidentally unlocking a WIP wooden shovel.

Fixed some issues with swarming bee skeps.

Cellars now protect better against heat.

Fixed a bug that was causing goat and bird feeders to dissappear.

Fixed some issues with the goat and bird feeds.

Fixed a bug that was preventing the honey candy blueprint to appear.

Added new foods to the food filter.

Fleshing actions now use workshop bonus too.

Removed Spoilage from wax.

Fixed a bug related to feeding bee skeps.

That's all for now!

See you next time!