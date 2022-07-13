 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jim's Adventure update for 13 July 2022

Visual Overhaul Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9116941 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overhauled visuals
Added Timer to Mazes
Add local leader board to Game so you can track your times. Just type in a tag name after the maze is complete and click enter.
Add mouse support to menus
Made changes to some levels
Changed Lv. 10
Added different sized enemies to some levels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1936521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link