Overhauled visuals
Added Timer to Mazes
Add local leader board to Game so you can track your times. Just type in a tag name after the maze is complete and click enter.
Add mouse support to menus
Made changes to some levels
Changed Lv. 10
Added different sized enemies to some levels
Jim's Adventure update for 13 July 2022
Visual Overhaul Update!
