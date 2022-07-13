Sports Book 2.0 [Patch 100]

A Major Update for Sports Fans

Introducing Sportsbook 2.0, the next big stride in improving our sportsbook offering for our community of sports fans. Sportsbook 2.0 upgrades your whole sportsbook experience, making it bigger, faster, and smoother. Check out the video for everything new in this feature update!



The Club Exclusive MTT!

Our second Club-Exclusive MTT starts Saturday, July 16th at 2 PM ET! All Club members will enjoy a free entry to the tournament. 1st place will be awarded with The Club MTT Exclusive Winners’ Badge! Not a part of the Club and want to get in on the action? It’s not too late. Join today to secure your seat!



MPT Stop 3: Saloon Final Table Results

Mini Main Event Winner: F4ntastic

Total Winnings: 78,279,996 Chips



Main Event Winner: jeffinf

Total Winnings: 274,500,000 Chips



Ultra High Roller Winner: Call_Me_Saint

Total Winnings: 2,043,999,936 Chips



Are You Ready for Stop 4?

We’re almost at the end of this massive tour with two more stops to go. This 4th stop takes place in zero gravity in none other than the Galaxy Space Station! The official games start on Thursday, July 28th and run until Sunday, July 31st.

This Stop’s Schedule is Outta This World!

Prepare for liftoff as we fly through this stop’s events to track up those Player of the Season points!



Packed for your Journey?

There’s no such thing as overpacking when it comes to flying to space but worry not, we’ve got jam-packed swag for all you astronauts!





Patch 100 New Features:

Enhanced Sports Betting Experience

Patch 100 Improvements:

Sports Kiosk performance improvement

Cash Game quick seat improvement

Patch 100 Bug Fixes: