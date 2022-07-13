Patch 0.5 - Animals is Now Live!

Hello!
Wow! It's been a while since our last significant update to Lightsmith, but we've been working away to bring new content and improvements to this cosy little crafting game of ours. We didn't mean for it to be this long a wait, and we're really sorry for that, but we hope it's worth it for all the new goodies we've added.
New Features
- New customization options during character creation
- New types of items for your Lightory (formerly your factory) for both wall and floor slots
- Lots of new items and materials to collect and craft with
- New quests to complete
- Journal added to make keeping track of quests and tasks easier
- A brand new area to explore - Ruins and Lake
- Introduction of animal taming and breeding
- New outside building area to unlock
- Two new NPC's to meet and interact with - Avario and Ashleah
- Better scheduling system for NPC's
- NPC buildings updated - new NPC's can start to move in
Quality of Life Updates
- Better smelting menu for the furnaces that allows queuing up of craftable resources
- New split-out version of the inventory menu
- Re-balanced respawn rates of resources
- Added NPC nameplates for unnamed NPC's
- Improvements to NPC paths for walking
Bugfixes
- Updated save migration
- Lots of map bug updates
- Updated tilemap tearing
Feedback and Bug Reports
The best place to give us feedback and report bugs is on our Discord. We're active and involved in our community there so if you have Discord please consider joining! Bugs are more likely to be fixed when they are reported on the Discord.
