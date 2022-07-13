 Skip to content

Queer Man Peering Into A Rock Pool.jpg update for 13 July 2022

Fixed "trial version" bug

Build 9116633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Unity's "trial version" bug.

Where did it come from?
Who knows.

Is it gone for good?
We can only hope.

