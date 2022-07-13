Patch Notes v1.0.2.13

Hey everyone!
We have another patch for you all to hopefully keep squashing the bugs yall have been running into. Thank you for your patience as we get each patch ready to post. As always, keep the feedback coming, and report all bugs through our ticketing system in Discord. Now onto the fixes/updates:
Additions
- Teleporters are now functional.
Fixes
- Reworked bullet system.
- Snowball reworked for bullet system.
- Deadly bounce reworked for bullet system.
- Ghost bullet reworked for bullet system.
- Sleepy bullet reworked for bullet system.
- Explosive rounds reworked for bullet system.
- Double take bullet reworked for bullet system.
- Fixed flamethrower not doing any damage.
- Fixed left and top paths being blocked off in room 3 of old bunker.
- Fixed outer border music continuing to play even after dying.
