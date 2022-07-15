Summer Event Patch is OFFICIALLY LIVE (v1.6.2a)

Revision: LoM v1.6.2a

Release Date: 7/15/22

Patch Size: 31 Issues addressed

Review the build/patch/hotfix list below for a detailed list of resolved issues in the associated build/patch/hotfix.

1 - Fixed a bug that caused the game to hang on exit if a player attempted to login to Maiden+ but did not respond via allow/deny on the Patreon authentication page.

2 - Fixed a bug that caused the possibility of game hanging when attempting to close the application due to Maiden+/Patreon connection trying to authenticate but failing.

3 - Increased the movement speed of the Roller Skating ability by 20%

4 - Fixed a bug that caused the LOM title to stay hidden if players escaped from the desktop before it reappears after the XP animation when entering the Lobby after mission mode.

5 - Fixed a bug that caused no footstep sounds during Size matters when the roller skating ability is equipped.

6 - Summer Event UI and BGM have been added.

7 - Summer Event Lobby items have been added.

8 - New World Boss variation has been added.

9 - Sexy Lifeguard outfit has been added.

10 - Summer cosmetics have been added.

11 - New Maiden+ Exclusive outfit has been added.

12 - Sexy Raider outfit has been added.

13 - Final outfit has been added.

14 - Work for the new World Boss has been completed.

15 - Updated All the Things meter (Total should be 391).

16 - Removed Patreon login warning from Options panel and skip authorization dialogue on start up

17 - After doing an ATK or DEF training in the underground sewer, the theme music now switches back to the correct theme.

18 - Supporter tails are now in the correct position after modifying it in character customization.

19 - Hardcore mode and above: on death items in quick slot bar should now reset.

20 - Using meteor strike skill right after blessed circle skill should no longer drain MP and go on cooldown. (Also fixed for other skills that uses aim ground).

21 - Pressing ESC twice during start up (once to skip the animated logo and then again to skip the OSOT video), the game will no longer quit on the second hit of the ESC key.

22 - Prestiging a character during playtime (If below 15) now gives PTB point during playtime.

23 - Outfit wetness when viewing in the store fixed.

24 - Dynamic tails does not work correctly near the tip when in Size Matters fixed.

25 - Big banner in lobby no longer has dark spots on the right and left side.

26 - Idle pose 5 now shows effect in the store when viewing cosmetics.

27 - Updated the content height for headgear slider, cape slider and outfit slider. This was to fix the issue of the icons scrolling too far up.

28 - Initial weapon view in cosmetic shop is now set to default color rather than set to your current character's weapon color.

29 - There are small cosmetic related issues that will be addressed in the next hotfix.

30 - The Mecha Union can be summoned below prestige 15 with 30+ DI. This will be addressed in the hotfix. (Only prestige 15 or higher with 30+ DI should be able to summon).

31 - Picture for summer event in news tab has black bars on the sides. This will be addressed in the hotfix.