July Update

Minimap being the biggest feature of the last month? It sound's like a joke... A lot of effort has gone into testing and fixing which are very important, but not exciting at all. Unfortunately, there is a lot more work to be done before pushing out the new trailer, so keep your fingers crossed for this month.
Features added last month:
- Quest system has been upgraded to work with the minimap. It might not work properly with a quests loaded from a saved game. Resetting the quest or starting a new game might be required.
- Minimap has been added and tutorial has received minor improvements.
- Mouse sensitivity now can be adjusted in the settings menu.
- Low level fatal error, quest bug and free camera have been fixed.
- Promotional materials have been updated. Screen shots retaken, information rewritten and initial roadmap laid out.
Changed files in this update