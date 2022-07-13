 Skip to content

Kingdom Chess Playtest update for 13 July 2022

July Update

Last edited by Wendy

Minimap being the biggest feature of the last month? It sound's like a joke... A lot of effort has gone into testing and fixing which are very important, but not exciting at all. Unfortunately, there is a lot more work to be done before pushing out the new trailer, so keep your fingers crossed for this month.

Features added last month:

  • Quest system has been upgraded to work with the minimap. It might not work properly with a quests loaded from a saved game. Resetting the quest or starting a new game might be required.
  • Minimap has been added and tutorial has received minor improvements.
  • Mouse sensitivity now can be adjusted in the settings menu.
  • Low level fatal error, quest bug and free camera have been fixed.
  • Promotional materials have been updated. Screen shots retaken, information rewritten and initial roadmap laid out.

