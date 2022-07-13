 Skip to content

Nienix update for 13 July 2022

Highlighting of interactable objects

Share · View all patches · Build 9116238 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550920359

🎯 [UI] If the "Highlight Items" key is pressed (default binding: left alt), objects that currently can be interacted with (e.g., doors or station platforms) are now given an outline in world space.
🎯 [UI] The player icon in the mini-map is now smaller.
🎯 [Balance] The weapon range has been significantly increased for many enemies in Act 3.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that resulted in key map indicators not being rendered at the screen edges.
🎯 [Bug fix] Hitboxes and weapon offsets have been corrected for three of the new Vagrantis ships (Vagrantis Battleship A-[1-3]).

