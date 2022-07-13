UPDATE + BATTLEPASS 50% OFF THIS SUMMER!

Hi everyone!
Master Arena dev team wishes you a good holiday! This summer, the battle pass is 50% OFF :)
The battle pass allows you to unlock 100 weapon skins and 3 character skins, play with style and support the dev team <3
Don't wait, enjoy it!
Also, early access owners have now 2 SKINS PACK added to their inventory:
Some patches will be deployed this summer if necessary, otherwise, see you in early September for the next game content update! Meanwhile, here is the patch note for today's update:
A game setup guide will be displayed at the first launch of the game.
It will ask you to set up movements:
- Run forward / backward
- Strafe right / left
- jump & Super Jump
- and dodge settings.
But also, the audio settings and the perk binding! So, we hope everyone will have a good start with the game keybinds :)
About weapons, some damages balancing for the Helios, the Sword, and the Judge.
At last, DM-Titanium is updated to improve performances and DM-Mars to improve collisions.
We hope you will enjoy this update, again good summer to everyone!
Master Arena Dev Team.
Changed files in this update