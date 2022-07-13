 Skip to content

Master Arena update for 13 July 2022

UPDATE + BATTLEPASS 50% OFF THIS SUMMER!

Build 9116179

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

Master Arena dev team wishes you a good holiday! This summer, the battle pass is 50% OFF :)
The battle pass allows you to unlock 100 weapon skins and 3 character skins, play with style and support the dev team <3
Don't wait, enjoy it!

Also, early access owners have now 2 SKINS PACK added to their inventory:

  • Blue Neon (10 weapons)
  • Orange Neon (10 weapons)

Some patches will be deployed this summer if necessary, otherwise, see you in early September for the next game content update! Meanwhile, here is the patch note for today's update:

A game setup guide will be displayed at the first launch of the game.

It will ask you to set up movements:

  • Run forward / backward
  • Strafe right / left
  • jump & Super Jump
  • and dodge settings.

But also, the audio settings and the perk binding! So, we hope everyone will have a good start with the game keybinds :)

About weapons, some damages balancing for the Helios, the Sword, and the Judge.
At last, DM-Titanium is updated to improve performances and DM-Mars to improve collisions.

We hope you will enjoy this update, again good summer to everyone!

Master Arena Dev Team.

Changed files in this update

