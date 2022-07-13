People Playground 1.25

1.25 - July 13 2022
Added
-
Split up settings into more categories:
- General
- Gore
- Visual effects
- User Interface
- Video
- Audio
-
Goreless mode: no blood, no gore
-
Entity fragility multiplier in Gore settings. Make humans (etc.) more or less fragile as you play.
-
Dismemberment could now expose stringy tissue that will loosely hold the limbs together
-
Limbs with enough flesh on them may eject chunky particles when shot, similar to brain-matter particles
-
Cobblestone wall
-
Stone brick wall
-
Stone brick
-
Ray Cannon
-
Liquid Duplicator
-
Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machine
-
Minor extra details to the default bullet impact effect (only visible when Fancy Effects is enabled)
-
Foliage leaves sway ever so slightly
-
Dimly lit objects are now desaturated to prevent unnatural looking brightness from vibrant objects
-
Burned foliage will now shimmer and char
-
Destroyed concrete now has loose, sharp rebar
-
Some more bullet ricochet sound variants
-
Discord server invite link to Information menu
Changed
- Beam rifle beam will now crush limbs if they can't be sliced off
- Brain matter particles are now red
- Detaching the head from the torso will instantly kill the organism
- Flamethrower will heat things up less quickly
- Worm staff wounds now are counted as stab wounds in the entity inspector
- Decreased bleeding rate when most skin is gone
- Energy Sword no longer sets everything on fire instantly
- Doubled activation propagation limit
- Firearm casings that are ejected now scale with the weapon
- Blaster weapon muzzle flashes
- Siren texture
- Minor changes to fire particles
- Changed Sentry Turret gun sound
- Sentry Turret now targets torso over anything else
- Human blood regeneration is slower
- Achievement icons updated to current sprites
- Made the plate stronger
- Tritium can heal a dead brain
- Blood no longer regenerates if the limb is bleeding or dismembered
- Impact damage on organisms is now much more dangerous. It can propagate through from the impact limb to other connected limbs to roughly approximate what would happen in real life.
Fixed
- Auto healing again
- Immortality serum
- Acid is more effective and consistent
- Burn wounds regenerating despite "auto heal injuries" being off
- Heart rate monitor inaccuracy
- Saving broken pistons being all messed up
- Disassembler still discharging despite being broken
- Firearms not always passing in the Cartridge
- Slider slider width not adjusting to the actual scale
- Impact intensity averaging calculation now removes outliers
- Sentry turret no longer targets dead limbs if the human is still alive
- Beam rifle beam is no longer effectively infinitely thin
- Flamethrower going through walls occasionally
- Flamethrower going through very small gaps
- Critical drag tool bug
- Tempered glass
- Syringes and other small sharp things getting stuck inside people and potentially breaking their bones
- Energy Sword impact vfx positionv
- Weird debris issues to do with undoing
- Minor performance improvements
- Decimator will no longer occasionally be extremely loud when deleting multi-part objects
Removed
- "You can set your collision mode to "Discrete" for a significant performance boost!"
