People Playground 1.25

Split up settings into more categories: General

Gore

Visual effects

User Interface

Video

Audio

Goreless mode: no blood, no gore

Entity fragility multiplier in Gore settings. Make humans (etc.) more or less fragile as you play.

Dismemberment could now expose stringy tissue that will loosely hold the limbs together

Limbs with enough flesh on them may eject chunky particles when shot, similar to brain-matter particles

Cobblestone wall

Stone brick wall

Stone brick

Ray Cannon

Liquid Duplicator

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Machine

Minor extra details to the default bullet impact effect (only visible when Fancy Effects is enabled)

Foliage leaves sway ever so slightly

Dimly lit objects are now desaturated to prevent unnatural looking brightness from vibrant objects

Burned foliage will now shimmer and char

Destroyed concrete now has loose, sharp rebar

Some more bullet ricochet sound variants