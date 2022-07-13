Major Update 0.2.0.0 Released!

Major Update 0.2.0.0 has been released! As mentioned before, it is no longer compatible with previous saves, so if you would like to keep playing your old saves, you will need to join the legacy branch.
To join the legacy branch:
- Open Steam Library
- Right click MegaFactory Titan
- Select Properties
- Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.
- Select 'legacy' in the drop-down.
Anyways, on to the new features!
New Terrain Generation System
Terrain in general is more evenly distributed, and will no longer start you in areas where you're stuck in a bad configuration, such as starting with too many lakes and not enough mountains. Many advanced resources have now been moved underground, which leaves more space for greater amounts of early-game resources aboveground.
There are also five new terrain types: Abandoned Mines, Canyons, Glaciers, Badlands, and Lineae.
Much More Expansive Ruins
There are far more types of ruins as you explore the surface. Remannts of prior expeditions, derelict factories, dead colonies, and more! There are many more types of bonuses you can gather in the ruins. For example, some ruins will auto-locate a vein of rare resources at a nearby location. Others might locate a small cache of weaponry, fuel, or valuable artifacts you can sell to the Low Orbit Mercantile Guild. Some grant access codes to nearby derelict structures, etc. Only exploration units can gather ruin bonuses now, but alternatively, Builder Breakers can now be used to destroy ruins to gather their raw resources instead.
Wildland Marauders
There is a new enemy faction, the Wildland Marauders, who lay claim to all of Titan. Their strength increases the further out from the starting location you explore. To gather resources further and further out, you will need stronger and stronger combat units to defeat them. Near where you landed (in a very large area), they won't disturb you, so you will generally only encounter them late game. Marauders also lay ambushes inside ruins sometimes.
Marauders do not appear in Sandbox mode.
Player Faction Special Abilities
All factions have been heavily reworked, and each has at least one unique major ability now:
- Dawn Seekers can, once per mission, reroll the possible rewards choices for a mission. This gives you much greater control over the rewards, allowing much more careful planning of your factory.
- Mining Emirates can have their excavators illegally mine lands they don't own. However, this will mark that vehicle as a target for other factions. The Feds aren't happy about illegal mining.
- Novametrics has special mode which allows Research Labs to research twice with a single recipe, saving half the resources and half the time, but there is a regular chance of exploding.
- Red Citadel can now designate any of their military vehicles to go rogue. This allows these vehicles to attack allied and neutral factions, but will cause those factions to fight back against your rogue vehicles. If you've ever been annoyed at your so-called allies blocking you, now you have a way to pay them back. Also, their combat units can act as explorers and investigate ruins.
- Saturn's Chosen can manufacture counterfeit artifacts to sell off world. You don't have to search ruins for valuable artifacts, you can make them yourself.
- Terrene Legacy can force any market faction that sells goods to immediately restock their inventory with new items, for a price. If you've cleaned them out during a sale, you can force them to restock and do it all over again.
- The Orbital Exchange can purchase any vehicles they encounter from any faction, allied, neutral, or enemy. So, for example, if the pirates steal from you, you can instantly buy back the vehicle that stole from you, and get all your resources back too.
Vehicle Augmentations
There are new goods, vehicle augmentations, which can be installed on most vehicles for a bonus, such as increased speed, vision, reduced maintenance costs, larger inventories, etc. These augmentations can rarely be found inside ruins, or bought from the Conflux market. Late game, you can manufacture them en masse.
Storage Improvements
There are now Stackable Storehouses. All stackable storages are much earlier in the tech tree. You can replace a storage with a stackable version, as long as those storages are the same size, and the new storage type has a greater (or equal) capacity.
There are late game technologies which increase the maximum number of stack layers for your stackable storages.
The storage buffer structures are much better, and competitive with Storehouses now. The early-game caching buffer now allows producers to store 5x the recipes. The late-game buffer stores 20x the recipes. A single late-game buffer can easily exceed Storehouse capacity, depending on the recipe.
Vehicle Logistics Improvements
Cargo units now stay aware of what all other cargo units are doing, so they plan and distribute tasks more evenly.
Cargo units and Maglev Tubes now communicate with each other, and distribute tasks between each other, if they have overlapping destinations.
Overflow destinations now interop with vehicle dropoff automation, so you can designate a structure as a place for cargo vehicles to dropoff their leftover resources in case they accidentally grabbed more than they should.
New automation mode for cargo units to gather from caches, wrecks, and foreign trading posts and deliver to your storages.
New automation mode for warehouses - 'Mining Dropoff and Cargo Pickup' so you can have a single warehouse for both excavators and cargo vehicles.
You can do auto-delivery for Building Breakers and demolitioner units, which can also auto-deliver trophies to trading posts.
You can enable or disable cargo auto-deliveries to upgrader structures (much like turrets).
Maglev Logistics Improvements
All Maglevs have double the acceleration.
Sorting Houses can now be added into loops, and multiple in series are now allowed. Destinations of resources can be tracked through Sorting Houses now too. They now have parity with Maglev Junctions, while still allowing enhancement with Maglev Catapults.
Maglev Catapults have been reworked. Rather than consume capacitors, they hold a static bank of capacitors, each of which can be charged. When launching a good, the capacitor exhausts, and needs recharging. If you overwhelm your catapult with too many launches too fast, the whole catapult will need recharging.
Tech Tree and Recipe Changes
A few technologies have been removed, and a number of technologies have been added. The early game tech tree is simpler and eases new players into the game much better. Almost every technology has been tweaked somewhat.
Quality of Life
'Produce Only One' option has been replaced by a 'Produce a Set Amount' slider. Prefabricators, hangars, and the like default to produce only one now.
Placing buildings now shows nearby invalid placement locations, useful for seeing which parts of a coastline are valid or invalid.
Placing or selecting upgrader structures now highlights what they can or are upgrading nearby.
Producers' default name includes what they are currently producing (e.g. "Factory (Wire)").
Added more animation to the UI.
And plenty more minor changes, gameplay tweaks, UI changes, bug fixes, and crash fixes.
Full Changelist
0.2.0.0 (7/13/2022)
Terrain Generation
- The terrain near where you start will generally have greater and more balanced abundances of resources. Bad starting configurations, such as starting with tons of lakes and nothing else, are far less likely to happen.
- More terrain types: glaciers, canyons, lineae, abandoned mines, badlands.
- Many more different types of ruins: remnants of prior expeditions, factories, colonies, among other surprises.
- Resource distributions and patterns have been heavily altered. More of the advanced resources, Lithium, Thorium, Neodymium, Fluorine, moved underground. Other resources aboveground are more abundant as a result, and easier to search through. Important underground resources, like platinum, are much more abundant.
- Subsurface liquid distribution much more even.
- Smoothed sharpness between terrain types.
- Ruins are much more abundant, and no longer as uniformly located.
- Ruin rewards vary now based on the type of terrain you find them in, as well as the type of ruins they are.
Gameplay
- New Marauder faction which claims all of Titan as their own. The further you explore from your starting position, the more marauders you'll find, the deadlier they become. You'll need better and better weaponry to manage defense further and further out you try to gather resources.
- Maruader faction sometimes lays ambushes inside ruins. Ambushes get more frequent the further out you explore.
- Vehicle Augmentations. These goods can be slotted into vehicles to enhance their abilities. They can be rarely found in ruins, or bought sometimes from the Conflux Market. Late game, they can be manufactured en masse.
- Early game caching buffer store 5x recipes. Early game endpoint caching buffer stores 3x recipes. Late game caching buffer stores 20x recipes.
- All recipes sped up. Many recipes altered.
- Combat has been tweaked.
- Early game tech tree reworked. Many early game recipes heavily altered.
- New early game building to sell to settlers, the water reservoir.
- Sorting Houses can now be added in series and loops. Destinations of goods can be tracked through sorting houses.
- Floodfill tubes are no longer compatible with sorting houses.
- Stackable Storehouses. Better than normal storehouses, stackable too, and early in the tech tree.
- Warehouses have lower capacity, but Stackable Warehouses are earlier in the tech tree.
- You can replace storages with their stackable version as long as their size is the same.
- There are late game technologies which increase the maximum number of stack layers for your stackable storages.
- Sorting Houses are earlier in the tech tree.
- Maglev catapults operate differently now. Rather than consume capacitors, they store a capacitor bank, and one capacitor exhausts upon launching one good. These capacitors need power to charge up, and can be exhausted if there are too many goods to launch too quickly.
- All maglevs have much faster acceleration in general.
- Rovers are faster, allows for faster exploration early game.
- Many techs removed. Tech tree tweaked and moved around some.
- Ruins can grant you a map of a nearby deposit of resources now.
- Ruins grant partial techs now instead of full techs. Ruins bonuses tweaked, varied.
- Ruins can grant small caches of weaponry, large dumps of powerplant fuel, or sometimes even expensive goods you can sell to the Low Orbit Mercantile Exchange.
- Ruins can grant access codes to nearby derelict structures.
- All ruins can now be optionally demolished with Building Breakers to recover additional resources.
- Only rovers and other exploration units can gather ruins now.
- Mining underneath ruins will destroy them.
- More structures leave behind wreckage.
- Many tweaks to combat, hit points, etc.
- Radar range nerfed.
- All factions have greater variation in starting conditions, and some have new abilities (e.g. Red Citadel gets bonus augmentation slots on all vehicles).
Player Factions
All factions have been rebalanced and their minor abilities reworked. All factions have a greater number of starting structures, leading to very different starting configurations between factions.
- All factions now have a major ability that's fully unique:
- Dawn Seekers can, once per mission, reroll the possible rewards choices for a mission. This gives you much greater control over the rewards, allowing you to customize your factory how you see fit.
- Mining Emirates can have their mining vehicles illegally mine lands they don't own. However, this will mark that vehicle as a target for other factions. The Feds aren't happy about illegal mining.
- Novametrics has special mode which allows Research Labs to research twice with a single recipe, saving half the resources and half the time, but there is a regular chance of exploding.
- Saturn's Chosen can manufacture counterfeit artifacts to sell off world. You don't have to search ruins for valuable artifacts, you can make them yourself.
- Red Citadel can now designate any of their military vehicles to go rogue. This allows these vehicles to attack allied and neutral factions, but will cause those factions to fight back against your rogue units. If you've ever been annoyed at your so-called allies blocking you, now you have a way to pay them back. Additionally, Red Citadel's combat units can double as exploration units and investigate ruins.
- Terrene Legacy can force any market factions that sell goods to immediately restock their inventory with new items, for a price. If you've cleaned them out during a sale, you can force them to restock and do it all over again.
- The Orbital Exchange can purchase any vehicles they encounter from any faction, even enemies. You'll even get your resources back if you buy the pirate vehicles that have just stolen from you!
AI
- Can toggle auto-delivery on or off for Building Breaker units. They will auto-deliver trophies to trading posts now if auto-delivery is on.
- New automate mode for warehouses - Mining Dropoff + Cargo Pickup combined, so a single warehouse can auto-gather mining resources and auto-give to cargo units.
- Upgrader structures have an option to allow disabling auto-deliveries to them (similar to turrets). Still defaults to allowing auto-deliveries though.
- Cargo units now are aware of what the smart maglevs are doing and vice versa. Mixing cargo units and maglevs no longer causes double-deliveries.
- New automation mode cargo units to gather from caches and wrecks around the world as well as foreign trading posts and deliver to your storages. Combat units will automatically resupply from caches and trading posts.
- Other factions more effectively use mining, demolitioner, cargo, and combat vehicles.
UI
- The action menu has been rearranged. Upgrader structures have been moved out of 'Science' and into categories where they make more sense. Science category has been replaced with Consumers category, which now includes prefabricators, garages, hangars, and the like.
- Overflow destinations now interop with vehicle dropoff automation, so you can designate a structure as a place for cargo vehicles to dropoff their leftover resources in case they accidentally grabbed more than they should.
- 'Produce Only One' option replaced with a more flexible 'Set Production Count' option.
- Endpoints (Prefabricator, Garage, etc.) default to Produce only 1, other intermediate producers (Smelters, Factories, etc.) default to Produce Infinite.
- Placing buildings shows nearby invalid placement locations.
- Completing research notification is much more obvious, and has a custom sound.
- Producers' default name includes what they are currently producing.
- Gathering ruins has a more obvious notification.
- Stats record how many ruins you've investigated.
- Exploration cover edges smoothed.
- Wreckage shows what resources are salvageable from it.
- Ruins UI shows how you can interact with them.
- Demolitioner units and Walls grouped into World section rather than Warfare.
- If you have an explorer unit selected, hovering over ruins highlight them green to indicate it can be investigated.
- If you are placing an upgrader, it will highlight any adjacent structures it can upgrade. If you are placing anything else, it will highlight adjacent upgraders that can upgrade it.
- Infolinks indicates compatibility of different maglev types.
- More infolinks categories, better divides info.
- Producer and Research Lab UI much clearer, and you can open infolinks to look at possible options.
- Tech Tree shows hidden technologies as subsets of existing tech prerequisites.
- More UI animations added.
- More UI icons.
- Tons of UI tweaks.
Graphics
- Buildings, and wreckage especially, now have wear and tear and dust on their bases.
- Many more models for wreckage structures.
- Destroyed wind turbines still spin slowly and unevenly in the wind.
- Many models tweaked.
Other
- More ui and in-game sound fx. Existing audio volume tweaked.
- Particle fx tweaks.
- Renamed some units.
- Can sort save games by user's faction.
- Bug fix - Fixed certain data, including turret targets, not saving out, or not loading in.
- Bug fix - Fixed some ruins not being picked up randomly.
- Bug fix - Fixed holes in terrain sometimes appearing.
- Bug fix - Fixed automated vehicles refusing to cooperate in certain cases.
- Bug fix - Vehicle automation states are now correctly listed in vehicle tracker.
- Bug fix - Fixed random messages getting cleared in rare cases.
- Bug fix - Cargo units and maglevs will no longer deliver resources to a mission before you have chosen a reward (or dismissed the reward message) for that mission.
- Bug fix - You can't embark on trade mission before selecting a reward (or dismissing the reward message) now.
- Bug fix - Fixed multiple units all crowding the same delivery. They now distribute deliveries more evenly, and avoid double-delivering.
- Bug fix - Auto-delivery vehicles no longer get stuck trying to get to spots they can't reach.
- Bug fix - Fixed autosave getting disabled sometimes.
- Crash fix - Fixed making certain kinds of tube loops that would cause crashes.
- Crash fix - Fixed very rare random crash-on-save with no obvious reason.
- Memory - Reduced texture memory usage.
WARNING - Games saved with older versions are no longer be compatible with this version.
