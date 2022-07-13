Major Update 0.2.0.0 Released!

Major Update 0.2.0.0 has been released! As mentioned before, it is no longer compatible with previous saves, so if you would like to keep playing your old saves, you will need to join the legacy branch.

To join the legacy branch:

Open Steam Library

Right click MegaFactory Titan

Select Properties

Go to tab 'Betas' at the top.

Select 'legacy' in the drop-down.

Anyways, on to the new features!

New Terrain Generation System

Terrain in general is more evenly distributed, and will no longer start you in areas where you're stuck in a bad configuration, such as starting with too many lakes and not enough mountains. Many advanced resources have now been moved underground, which leaves more space for greater amounts of early-game resources aboveground.

There are also five new terrain types: Abandoned Mines, Canyons, Glaciers, Badlands, and Lineae.

Much More Expansive Ruins

There are far more types of ruins as you explore the surface. Remannts of prior expeditions, derelict factories, dead colonies, and more! There are many more types of bonuses you can gather in the ruins. For example, some ruins will auto-locate a vein of rare resources at a nearby location. Others might locate a small cache of weaponry, fuel, or valuable artifacts you can sell to the Low Orbit Mercantile Guild. Some grant access codes to nearby derelict structures, etc. Only exploration units can gather ruin bonuses now, but alternatively, Builder Breakers can now be used to destroy ruins to gather their raw resources instead.

Wildland Marauders

There is a new enemy faction, the Wildland Marauders, who lay claim to all of Titan. Their strength increases the further out from the starting location you explore. To gather resources further and further out, you will need stronger and stronger combat units to defeat them. Near where you landed (in a very large area), they won't disturb you, so you will generally only encounter them late game. Marauders also lay ambushes inside ruins sometimes.

Marauders do not appear in Sandbox mode.

Player Faction Special Abilities

All factions have been heavily reworked, and each has at least one unique major ability now:

Dawn Seekers can, once per mission, reroll the possible rewards choices for a mission. This gives you much greater control over the rewards, allowing much more careful planning of your factory.

Mining Emirates can have their excavators illegally mine lands they don't own. However, this will mark that vehicle as a target for other factions. The Feds aren't happy about illegal mining.

Novametrics has special mode which allows Research Labs to research twice with a single recipe, saving half the resources and half the time, but there is a regular chance of exploding.

Red Citadel can now designate any of their military vehicles to go rogue. This allows these vehicles to attack allied and neutral factions, but will cause those factions to fight back against your rogue vehicles. If you've ever been annoyed at your so-called allies blocking you, now you have a way to pay them back. Also, their combat units can act as explorers and investigate ruins.

Saturn's Chosen can manufacture counterfeit artifacts to sell off world. You don't have to search ruins for valuable artifacts, you can make them yourself.

Terrene Legacy can force any market faction that sells goods to immediately restock their inventory with new items, for a price. If you've cleaned them out during a sale, you can force them to restock and do it all over again.

The Orbital Exchange can purchase any vehicles they encounter from any faction, allied, neutral, or enemy. So, for example, if the pirates steal from you, you can instantly buy back the vehicle that stole from you, and get all your resources back too.

Vehicle Augmentations

There are new goods, vehicle augmentations, which can be installed on most vehicles for a bonus, such as increased speed, vision, reduced maintenance costs, larger inventories, etc. These augmentations can rarely be found inside ruins, or bought from the Conflux market. Late game, you can manufacture them en masse.

Storage Improvements

There are now Stackable Storehouses. All stackable storages are much earlier in the tech tree. You can replace a storage with a stackable version, as long as those storages are the same size, and the new storage type has a greater (or equal) capacity.

There are late game technologies which increase the maximum number of stack layers for your stackable storages.

The storage buffer structures are much better, and competitive with Storehouses now. The early-game caching buffer now allows producers to store 5x the recipes. The late-game buffer stores 20x the recipes. A single late-game buffer can easily exceed Storehouse capacity, depending on the recipe.

Vehicle Logistics Improvements

Cargo units now stay aware of what all other cargo units are doing, so they plan and distribute tasks more evenly.

Cargo units and Maglev Tubes now communicate with each other, and distribute tasks between each other, if they have overlapping destinations.

Overflow destinations now interop with vehicle dropoff automation, so you can designate a structure as a place for cargo vehicles to dropoff their leftover resources in case they accidentally grabbed more than they should.

New automation mode for cargo units to gather from caches, wrecks, and foreign trading posts and deliver to your storages.

New automation mode for warehouses - 'Mining Dropoff and Cargo Pickup' so you can have a single warehouse for both excavators and cargo vehicles.

You can do auto-delivery for Building Breakers and demolitioner units, which can also auto-deliver trophies to trading posts.

You can enable or disable cargo auto-deliveries to upgrader structures (much like turrets).

Maglev Logistics Improvements

All Maglevs have double the acceleration.

Sorting Houses can now be added into loops, and multiple in series are now allowed. Destinations of resources can be tracked through Sorting Houses now too. They now have parity with Maglev Junctions, while still allowing enhancement with Maglev Catapults.

Maglev Catapults have been reworked. Rather than consume capacitors, they hold a static bank of capacitors, each of which can be charged. When launching a good, the capacitor exhausts, and needs recharging. If you overwhelm your catapult with too many launches too fast, the whole catapult will need recharging.

Tech Tree and Recipe Changes

A few technologies have been removed, and a number of technologies have been added. The early game tech tree is simpler and eases new players into the game much better. Almost every technology has been tweaked somewhat.

Quality of Life

'Produce Only One' option has been replaced by a 'Produce a Set Amount' slider. Prefabricators, hangars, and the like default to produce only one now.

Placing buildings now shows nearby invalid placement locations, useful for seeing which parts of a coastline are valid or invalid.

Placing or selecting upgrader structures now highlights what they can or are upgrading nearby.

Producers' default name includes what they are currently producing (e.g. "Factory (Wire)").

Added more animation to the UI.

And plenty more minor changes, gameplay tweaks, UI changes, bug fixes, and crash fixes.

Full Changelist

0.2.0.0 (7/13/2022)

Terrain Generation