Major Update v2.1.0 is here!
Daily Challenges & Leaderboard
A daily challenge has now been added for those who want to test their competitive side.
The daily challenge resets at midnight UTC every day.
Music & SFX
Music and sound effects have been added to the game.
You can control the volume in the options menu.
UI Rehaul
- Main menu has been condensed and an auto solving board has been added
- Theme menu is now found in the options menu
- Stats menu has been condensed and is much easier to read
- 4k support has been added
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash in some instances when a board would be generated
- Fixed a bug where a game wouldn't mark itself as solved when all tiles were in the correct place
- Fixed a bug where the show hints would persist throughout games
- Fixed an instance where the resolution wouldn't correctly update on screens smaller than 1080p
Changed files in this update