Major Update v2.1.0

Build 9115855 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 20:32:09 UTC

Daily Challenges & Leaderboard

A daily challenge has now been added for those who want to test their competitive side.

The daily challenge resets at midnight UTC every day.

Music & SFX

Music and sound effects have been added to the game.

You can control the volume in the options menu.

UI Rehaul

Main menu has been condensed and an auto solving board has been added

Theme menu is now found in the options menu

Stats menu has been condensed and is much easier to read

4k support has been added

Bug Fixes