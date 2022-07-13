 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cross Numbers update for 13 July 2022

Major Update v2.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9115855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Update v2.1.0 is here!

Daily Challenges & Leaderboard

A daily challenge has now been added for those who want to test their competitive side.

The daily challenge resets at midnight UTC every day.

Music & SFX

Music and sound effects have been added to the game.

You can control the volume in the options menu.

UI Rehaul

  • Main menu has been condensed and an auto solving board has been added
  • Theme menu is now found in the options menu
  • Stats menu has been condensed and is much easier to read
  • 4k support has been added

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash in some instances when a board would be generated
  • Fixed a bug where a game wouldn't mark itself as solved when all tiles were in the correct place
  • Fixed a bug where the show hints would persist throughout games
  • Fixed an instance where the resolution wouldn't correctly update on screens smaller than 1080p

Changed files in this update

Depot 1633751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link