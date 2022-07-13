 Skip to content

Celtreos update for 13 July 2022

Updated to 1.72

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next Celtreos patch is live!

Updated “Evacuation” Song

The background music for the first stage has been slightly extended and also updated throughout.

Full Screen Button

When the game is paused, there is now a button to toggle Full Screen for convenience.  (As before, this is also possible by moving up to the window title bar or menu bar.)

Artwork and Animation Improvements

There is new background artwork for the Music and Sound panels that appear when the game is paused.  Also, other minor updates to certain animations.

