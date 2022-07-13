Fight or Flight - 0.40.65 - Hotfix + Turbo

Hi guys!

There are a few little things that i think is important to point out in this patch.

First of all, I have added a turbo boost to the vehicles! :)

It can be used by holding your "Sprint" key while driving, there is a small blue bar under the RPM counter that shows how much boost you have remaining, once you stop using it, it will regenerate over time.

Second, something that has been requested quite a bit. When playing singleplayer (offline) mode you no longer have to wait for the 120 second warmup, this will be reduced to 5 seconds.

Third, Bots now dont spawn until 3 minutes into the match, this just gives you a little bit of time to get ready.

Next up i will be continuing to work on improvements to the level, such as making area's like the school and office blocks more dense.

Enjoy,

-Gozu

Vehicles; Added TURBO BOOST!

Vehicles; Added more VFX

Vehicles; Fixed replication glitch

Player; Fixed bug when leaning and not in ADS mode

Animation; Fixed animation bug when sprinting

AI; Bots now wait 3 minutes before starting

General; When playing in Offline mode you no longer have to wait 120 seconds for warmup

General; Video memory optimisations (on going)

General; Fixed various replication bugs

Gamemode's; Increased zone shrink speed on all zone levels

Gamemode's; Fixed bugs with BR game modes while playing in singleplayer mode

Gamemode's; Improved and fixed various bugs with zone system in BR modes