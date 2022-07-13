Neon White 1.0 Revision 1.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9115634 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0r1.3

Bug Fixes

Fixed Save File Backup system

How to use Save File Backups:

The game will now periodically create backup save files in your save folder. In the event that you lose your save file, you can manually restore using a backup save file.

Here is how to restore a backup save: