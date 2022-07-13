 Skip to content

Neon White update for 13 July 2022

Neon White 1.0 Revision 1.3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0r1.3

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Save File Backup system

How to use Save File Backups:

The game will now periodically create backup save files in your save folder. In the event that you lose your save file, you can manually restore using a backup save file.

Here is how to restore a backup save:

  • Quit the game
  • Navigate to \Users[yourname]\AppData\LocalLow\Little Flag Software, LLC\Neon White[YourSteamID]\
  • If you have a file savedata.dat, rename it to something else just in case.
  • Open the \Backups\ folder
  • Copy the most recent DAT file
  • Paste it into the [YourSteamID]\ folder
  • Rename it to "savedata.dat"
  • Launch the game

