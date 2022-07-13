 Skip to content

The Call of Krul'ar update for 13 July 2022

Patch Version: 7.13.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

------------------------------[ 7.13.2022.1 ]------------------------------

:::::: BUGS ::::::
[×] Some developer shortcuts were enabled. Not anymore! :V

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

So with all that said, and as always!

if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:

  • Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,
  • Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.
  • or:​

I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!
I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,

  • Devious Oatmeal

