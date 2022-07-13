[Game Hotfix] - 514967

Hey folks,
This is a hotfix for the Fast Friends update fixing a few critter crashes and Gassy Moos not eating. Full notes below:
Changes and Improvements
All Versions
- Minor revisions to Chinese translations
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed issue preventing Gassy Moos from eating gas grass.
- Fixed crash that could occur when an egg leaves an Incubator before a Cuddle Pip finishes hugging it.
- Fixed crash that could happen after ranching critters.
- Dupes are no longer able to stand at locations where their heads would exceed the world boundaries.
Spaced Out!
- Fixed issue causing digging Duplicants to occasionally get stuck in an infinite falling loop.
