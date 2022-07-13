[Game Hotfix] - 514967

Share · View all patches · Build 9115559 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 19:19:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks,

This is a hotfix for the Fast Friends update fixing a few critter crashes and Gassy Moos not eating. Full notes below:

Changes and Improvements

All Versions

Minor revisions to Chinese translations

Fixes

All versions

Fixed issue preventing Gassy Moos from eating gas grass.

Fixed crash that could occur when an egg leaves an Incubator before a Cuddle Pip finishes hugging it.

Fixed crash that could happen after ranching critters.

Dupes are no longer able to stand at locations where their heads would exceed the world boundaries.

Spaced Out!