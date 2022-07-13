 Skip to content

Oxygen Not Included update for 13 July 2022

[Game Hotfix] - 514967

[Game Hotfix] - 514967

Build 9115559

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey folks,

This is a hotfix for the Fast Friends update fixing a few critter crashes and Gassy Moos not eating. Full notes below:

Changes and Improvements
All Versions

  • Minor revisions to Chinese translations

Fixes
All versions

  • Fixed issue preventing Gassy Moos from eating gas grass.
  • Fixed crash that could occur when an egg leaves an Incubator before a Cuddle Pip finishes hugging it.
  • Fixed crash that could happen after ranching critters.
  • Dupes are no longer able to stand at locations where their heads would exceed the world boundaries. 

Spaced Out!

  • Fixed issue causing digging Duplicants to occasionally get stuck in an infinite falling loop.

