Planet S Version 0.1.4

Hi everyone! This is just a small update that adds support for a new language plus a couple of bug fixes that were ready to ship.
Language:
- NEW Added support for the italian language! The tanslation was created by LOQuacity Team!
Fixes:
- Fixed the amount spinner in the trade routes menu causing a crash when entering a realy large number (this time hopefully for good)
- Fixed credits and building materials font size being very small when building something
- Fixed the upgrade button in residences only showing up when you actually have enough building materials
- Fixed progression not loading correctly for clients in multiplayer
Thats it for now. Have a good one!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update