Planet S Version 0.1.4

Hi everyone! This is just a small update that adds support for a new language plus a couple of bug fixes that were ready to ship.

Language:

NEW Added support for the italian language! The tanslation was created by LOQuacity Team!

Fixes:

Fixed the amount spinner in the trade routes menu causing a crash when entering a realy large number (this time hopefully for good)

Fixed credits and building materials font size being very small when building something

Fixed the upgrade button in residences only showing up when you actually have enough building materials

Fixed progression not loading correctly for clients in multiplayer

Thats it for now. Have a good one!

TeamJA