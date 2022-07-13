 Skip to content

Planet S update for 13 July 2022

Planet S Version 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9115482 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! This is just a small update that adds support for a new language plus a couple of bug fixes that were ready to ship.

Language:

  • NEW Added support for the italian language! The tanslation was created by LOQuacity Team!

Fixes:

  • Fixed the amount spinner in the trade routes menu causing a crash when entering a realy large number (this time hopefully for good)
  • Fixed credits and building materials font size being very small when building something
  • Fixed the upgrade button in residences only showing up when you actually have enough building materials
  • Fixed progression not loading correctly for clients in multiplayer

Thats it for now. Have a good one!

TeamJA

