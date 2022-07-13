Development Update (v.26)

Implemented logic that will allow players that briefly disconnect from the network to reconnect, letting them continue with their expedition. This new functionality will address issues such as client timeouts, server disconnects, and other network-related issues that would otherwise cause players to be sent back to the lobby area.

Performed thorough optimizations to the way player and Mejai animation data is sent over the network

Added an indicator to inform the player they have disconnected and that the game is attempting to reconnect.

Added an indicator next to the player’s name in the lobby to signify who is the host.

Added an indicator to inform a player when they have become the lobby host, such as in the case of the original host leaving the game.

Improved the settings UI button in the room view to a more HD icon, as well as several other general UI improvements throughout the lobby menu.

Fixed a case where room options could appear desynced if a player joined a room while the room’s host was in the middle of selecting a different option.

Fixed an issue that could cause text to wrap in room option dropdowns in certain languages, making it difficult to read.

Fixed an issue that could result in a “floating arm” found after someone disconnected in some cases.

The flashlight will no longer remain on when placed away in the inventory belt, but will automatically turn back on when re-equipped (if it was on to begin with).

The default light source (hard hat) has been given an increased light range per upgrade level.

The flashlight tool's light intensity and range have both increased per upgrade level.