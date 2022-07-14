 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sexy Airlines update for 14 July 2022

SUMMER PICNIC EVENT

Share · View all patches · Build 9115175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get your big thick summer salami out for a picnic your girls won’t want to end!! Collect treats as you lay your picnic spread out for them!!

-Feast on a blanket with Francesca in her brand new Unlock Animation
-Unlock Leoni's animation in her event thread
-Get 10 new Picnic Costumes and complete the collection to get sponsoring
-Collect Chocolate Strawberries in France, New York, Los Angeles, and Japan, Grapes in Czechia, Dubai, Korea and China and Watermelons in Italy, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa
-Play the event mission to get more event items (opens after first level up, only once)
Event lasts until the 21th of July

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link