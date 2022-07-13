 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hotel update for 13 July 2022

Added Spanish localization of subtitles and interface

Share · View all patches · Build 9114933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added localization of subtitles and interface for Spanish language. If you find an error in the text, please write here, I'll fix it as soon as possible. Gracias :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1831871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link