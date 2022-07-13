Added localization of subtitles and interface for Spanish language. If you find an error in the text, please write here, I'll fix it as soon as possible. Gracias :)
The Hotel update for 13 July 2022
Added Spanish localization of subtitles and interface
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update