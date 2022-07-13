Dimensional Flux Patch II

Yo, first steam pipe update

Patch out finally: Dimensional Flux II

Your sanity matters in Starfighter General.

You have the bars: Health/Thirst/Hunger/Sanity/Stamina. They're not in this patch ;)

But prior to this patch, capital ships roamed around your base that you could not interact with. You no longer hallucinate them.

Also items when you pick em up, you see in the debug log.

I'm trying to get my buddy to give me a Chat window like MMOS have, and he has it done, but hasn't sent me. Then I'll have chat in the next patch.

Estimated Dev Path for future patches:

Patch 3 visions Now that items are in. I probably want to allow you to sell stuff. So selling at stations is probably next, so you can get two new resources $ and credits. $ is about worth 10x credits and fluctuates, $ is physical and can't be traced, while credits are all electronic for better or worse. I'll probably aim at a fun zone to mine asteroids or something for this.

Patch 4 vision: Character creation: Attributes/skills/talents/etc

Patch 5+ Vision: New enemies to fight, Move solar system around you to solve 32 bit limitation on Unity, Spice up Star systems with fun stuff to do, multiplayer code in, attach thrusters and weapons at angles, shoot out sticky thrusters onto enemy ships so they lose stability, FULL MMO tech functionality, quests, live GM... Want random events in clash. Well it will roll out, and it will roll out faster and faster because base foundation tech allows stuff to be built strong on top, pray for us!

Known issues: