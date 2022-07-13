Waves of Steel 0.49 patch notes

This is a patch release, to fix issues discovered after last weeks release. My apologies that this did not go out sooner; I was quite literally in the middle of making this build on Friday when my hard drive died.

My thanks to everyone who sent in feedback!

Detailed release notes:

Gameplay:

Add an indicator on the intermission screen if the player needs to go to the

ship designer

ship designer The ASROC anti-sub weapon deals 4 times as much damage per shot

Buildings sometimes catch on fire when destroyed

"Winter" should be easier to complete with unusually large ships

Made the sunset time-of-day lighting a bit brighter

Firing angle indicators now change color depending on time of day

New appearance for the underdeck selection mode's crosshair in the ship designer

Bugfixes: