Waves of Steel 0.49 patch notes

This is a patch release, to fix issues discovered after last weeks release. My apologies that this did not go out sooner; I was quite literally in the middle of making this build on Friday when my hard drive died.
As part of recovering from this process, the version of Unity the game uses has
been updated. I've gone over everything I could think of and things seem to bew
orking correctly, but it's always possible that this has introduced bugs that I'
ve failed to notice. Please let me know if you encounter anything odd.
My thanks to everyone who sent in feedback!
Detailed release notes:
Gameplay:
- Add an indicator on the intermission screen if the player needs to go to the
ship designer
- The ASROC anti-sub weapon deals 4 times as much damage per shot
- Buildings sometimes catch on fire when destroyed
- "Winter" should be easier to complete with unusually large ships
- Made the sunset time-of-day lighting a bit brighter
- Firing angle indicators now change color depending on time of day
- New appearance for the underdeck selection mode's crosshair in the ship designer
Bugfixes:
- "Eitri's Forge" and "Lighting a Candle" can now be completed.
- The treasure in "Vahana" can now be found.
- Fix bugged energy shield specials on certain missions
- The ASROC anti-sub weapon should be more reliable
- Fix display of buildable superstructure areas on the B97 aft bridge and Battle bridge
- The game should now be playable even if Steam cannot be contacted
- Fix buried buildings in "Escalation"
- The Enterprise aircraft carrier's name has been corrected
- Fix the foghorn sound effect being pre-empted by other weapon effects, leading to glitchy audio
- Fix some issues with assists not carrying over between missions
- The "53x21 diamond" superstructure has the correct material
- Fix aircraft carriers running out of planes too early if there's a lot of planes already active
Changed files in this update