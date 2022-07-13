Patch Update 33.4

Howdy Folks!

A huge thanks for all the feedback and support. Great to see all of the new and existing players enjoying Mercury Fallen. Over the last couple of weeks I’ve been working on tweaking and fixing a whole bunch of things. There are still more tweaks and fixes in development, but I wanted to get a bunch of them out the door now.

There are more tweaks and fixes coming, but keep an eye out for the next Developer Log where I’ll cover some of the larger changes and additions in development. Thanks everyone and have fun out there!

Check out the release notes below.

Release Notes

Changes

Replaced mining selection audio effect

Updated or added UI audio effects to provide better consistency

Color picker will now close if clicking the color button again or selecting a color

Botanists harvesting wild crops will now drop the crop on the ground instead of putting it in their inventory. This allows them to move on to gathering more crops instead of bringing the items back immediately.

Solid fuel generator will no longer consume fuel if not connected to a power network

Solid fuel generator will no longer consume fuel if there are no active consumers on it’s power network

Aquarium now shows the Drop Harvest On Ground toggle when waiting for egg delivery. This matches the behavior seen in algae farm, crop field and aeroponics farm.

Added Drop Harvest On Ground toggle to water trap

Decreased base efficiency of water trap.

Robot equipment items now have a separate item category called robot equipment

Robots now have their own selection sound effect

Secret audio effects that occur on specific dates

Fixes :: Language Strings

Fixed: Missions header language string not working

Fixed: Missing language string for Disable All Mods button. Added language string: modmgr.disableallmods.btn

Fixed: Missing language string for new save game button in save game list. Added language string: savegame.createnewsave.label

Fixed: Missing language string for track/untrack button tooltip. Added language strings: uiwinmissions.trackmission.tt, uiwinmissions.untrackmission.tt

Fixed: Missing language string for randomize button on new game interface. Added language string: uigen.randomize

Fixed: Attributes and quirks headers in new game interface not using existing language string data

Fixes :: Audio

Fixed: Toggle buttons playing click effect audio multiple times when clicked or being played when toggle is being initialized

Fixed: Incorrect audio effect for key remap buttons

Fixed: Incorrect audio effects for load game list items

Fixed: Incorrect audio effects for save game list items

Fixed: Incorrect audio effect for game menu button click

Fixed: Missing UI audio effects for various UI controls

Fixes :: Misc