Build 9114673 · Last edited 13 July 2022 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy

1 Your zoom is no longer reset to default when you open any menu.

2 You can select/browse for background images & music using the in game menu here now:



3 You can create new Levels/LevelPacks from the main menu here now as an alternative to manually creating folders in level directory:



4 Fixed some inconsistency issues with special objects that fire projectiles no scaling properly with different sizes