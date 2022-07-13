 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 13 July 2022

Version 0.10.4 is now live!

Build 9114671

Hi everyone! Got some quality of life features for you this week!

The sim now shows and detects the amount of ammo the remaining cops have and if they have enough to take out the remaining zombies and infected. The simulation will tell the user that the scenario has a 99% probability of being overrun by zombies without military intervention.

There are also tooltips to explain the time and R-rate values so hopefully the sim is more clear about how it works. Bug Fixes:

"Temporarily Dead" corpses are now set as "Dead" when cops shoot them.
Changed how R rate is calculated to better reflect infection.

Hope you all enjoy the latest update!

