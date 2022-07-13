First Patch & Update

First of all, thank you for your feedback.

We read everything on the discord and see a lot of interesting ideas and bug reports that are a huge help. This patch focus on bug fixing and improvements that were reported, like rates, but we wanted to do more with our first update :

That's why we added also new challenges, a ghost system in race mode and two new flight mode: Angle and 3D.

We are aware of some controller issues and we are looking into it. As for optimisations, we are looking at our options with UE5 as well and will work on it soon. You can expect some news in a few weeks.

We will continue with these type of patch (next weeks) until we are satisfied with the state of the game and then the team will work on major updates.

Thank you & Have fun!

NEWS:

You can now navigate with the gamepad in the map menu.

Added ghost for races. You can toggle the ghost in option/display.

Added buttons in pause menu to change map / mode.

Added new challenges (3 in Desert lost temple, 2 in Quarry valley, 1 in Alpine ride).

Added angle and 3D flight mode. You can find the corresponding options in option/control.

throttle to activate the physics. You can now rotate your drone freely before starting your favorite activity! Added buttons to add delay in map scenario.

powered before launching the game. Added missing challenges and areas preview.

IMPROVEMENTS:

Improved tips focus with gamepad.

Medal validation in race mode is now checking inferior or equal instead of strictly inferior.

The game save directly after finishing a challenge or a race instead of when quitting.

Improved cinematic in game tips to mention activities.

Save the current tab button in the map menu for the session.

Save custom spawn position in cinematic mode between sessions.

Reduced max drone mass from 100kg to 25kg. It should help with the progress bar precision.

You can no longer open the drone menu in race mode. You have to do the race like everyone else!

Changed "Metal Corridor" difficulty from hard to medium.

FIXES: